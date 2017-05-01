Blue Jays Place Aaron Sanchez Back On 10-Day DL

The Blue Jays have placed righty Aaron Sanchez back on the 10-day DL, per a club announcement. A split nail is the cause, though the issue is tied closely to a preexisting impairment.

Sanchez had only just been activated from the DL to start on Sunday. But he lasted only a single inning, as he was forced out of action when his right middle fingernail split. Sanchez had undergone surgery in that area in an attempt to alleviate a blister problem, so it seems the new problem is related.

It’s not known what’s next for Sanchez and the Jays, who undoubtedly would like to find a clear path to overcoming the issue. The young righty suggested that perhaps the nail simply “wasn’t strong enough,” so it could well be that rest will be needed to allow it to heal.

We’ll have to wait to learn more to get a sense for how long Sanchez might be out this time around, but it seems reasonable to expect the club to build in some added margin for error. Righty Danny Barnes will take his roster spot for now, though it’s unclear as yet what the team will do to fill in for the open starting slot.