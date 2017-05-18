The Blue Jays have issued a two-game suspension to center fielder Kevin Pillar, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports on Twitter. The 28-year-old has acknowledged and apologized for his use of a homophobic slur during an argument in last night’s game.
partyatnapolis
blue jays are a bunch of little punks. serves him right. hope bautista gets another right hook for that bat flip in a game you’re down 5 runs. ridiculous.
alexgordonbeckham
I agree and I tend to be someone who is pro-bat flip. Certain situations just don’t call for it. Toss your bat high in the air trying to stare the pitcher in the eyes when you’re down 5 is not the right time.