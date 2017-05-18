Headlines

Go To Hoops Rumors
Go To Pro Football Rumors
Go To Hoops Rumors
Go To Pro Football Rumors
newest oldest

Comments

  1. blue jays are a bunch of little punks. serves him right. hope bautista gets another right hook for that bat flip in a game you’re down 5 runs. ridiculous.

    0
    1

    • I agree and I tend to be someone who is pro-bat flip. Certain situations just don’t call for it. Toss your bat high in the air trying to stare the pitcher in the eyes when you’re down 5 is not the right time.

      0
      0

Leave a Reply

MLB Trade Rumors is not affiliated with Major League Baseball, MLB or MLB.com

hide arrowsFOX Sports Engage Networkscroll to top