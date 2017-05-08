Braves Acquire Danny Santana From Twins For Kevin Chapman

The Braves and Twins have announced a swap that will send infielder/outfielder Danny Santana to Atlanta in exchange for lefty Kevin Chapman and cash considerations. Santana had been designated for assignment by Minnesota.
Atlanta will hope that Santana represents an upgrade for the team’s beleaguered bench. Lane Adams was optioned to open an active roster spot, while the club moved Micah Johnson to the 60-day DL to create 40-man space.
Santana, a 26-year-old switch-hitter, brings plenty of defensive versatility in the field and good speed on the bases. But he has struggled badly at the plate in recent years, posting a cumulative .225/.258/.310 batting line since the start of the 2015 season — with 131 strikeouts against just 19 walks. What remains tantalizing about him, however, was his debut campaign back in 2014, when he slashed .319/.353/.472 with seven home runs and twenty stolen bases.
Chapman has also shown both his talent and some limitations over the years. Across 55 total MLB frames, he owns a 4.09 ERA with 7.9 K/9 against 5.1 BB/9. He has shown bigger swing-and-miss potential at times in the upper minors, though. Since being claimed and outrighted by the Braves, Chapman has tamped down on the walks — a career-low 2.3 per nine — but has been touched for ten earned runs on 14 hits over 11 2/3 innings.
ReverieDays
I’ll trade you my garbage for your refuse. Deal!
chitown311
Strong rookie campaign from Santana. Don’t know what happened after that
LA91744
A new uniform is all you need
dtaylo0699
Tell that to Dontrelle Willis
padresfan
I haven’t heard that name in a bit
Gnotorious
Precursor to Swanson getting sent down?
TalonBfromTn
Nah, just getting the bench bat they’ve needed. Lots of moves today’s from the FO.
joe
Must not being going good if u need danny santana for his bat
realgone2
I think Swanson needs to be sent down, but what the hell do I know?
TalonBfromTn
Meh, it’s more a ‘warm body’ situation. Every time we sign a utility player or bring one up, he gets injured. Jace Peterson is playing every night, because he’s subbing in a different position every night.
realgone2
They’re just cruising until the guys down in A and AA are ready for the bigs in a few years.
joe
Can’t hit and plays 6 positions all very poorly.
biasisrelitive
who knows Bullpen depth can’t be worse than this guy
realgone2
Add him to the J.O.B. squad
opethsdeliverance
This Braves team just gets more pathetic by the day. Lets option Adams but keep Emilio. They seriously trying their best to lose 100 games this season which might happen.
southi
Yeah, very confusing that they’ve had two chances to get rid of Bonafacio and each time he survived despite what looks like the better player getting the axe both times.
boognailz4
Swanson has been a fantasy bust. I hope it doesn’t ruin his baseball card$$$$$