Braves Acquire Enrique Burgos

The Braves have acquired right-hander Enrique Burgos from the Diamondbacks in exchange for cash considerations, as announced via the D’Backs Twitter feed. Burgos, 26, was designated for assignment by Arizona earlier this week.

[Updated Braves depth chart at Roster Resource]

Burgos has a 5.27 ERA over 68 1/3 career innings in the big leagues, all with the D’Backs in 2015-16. He has spent his entire career in Arizona’s organization, originally signing an amateur contract with the team in 2007 and then posting a 4.39 ERA, 9.6 K/9 and a 6.2 BB/9 over 428 2/3 minor league innings with the Snakes, pitching exclusively as a reliever since 2012.

At both the MLB and minor league levels, control issues have plagued Burgos, as he simply hasn’t been able to command his explosive (96mph) fastball on a consistent basis. Burgos has been able to miss bats with his big heater and he posted some good grounder rates over his minor league career, so there is certainly some late-bloomer potential here for the Braves if they can figure out how to cut down on Burgos’ walks.