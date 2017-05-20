Braves Acquire Matt Adams

The Braves have acquired first baseman Matt Adams and cash considerations from the Cardinals for minor league infielder Juan Yepez, according to an announcement from Atlanta. In a corresponding move, the Braves have designated catcher Anthony Recker for assignment.
The Braves already have one of the elite first baseman in baseball in Freddie Freeman, but he suffered a fractured wrist earlier this week and could miss nearly three months. Without any obvious replacements inside the organization – including the recently signed but highly flawed James Loney – the Braves ventured to the trade market for Adams, who MLBTR’s Steve Adams suggested would be a sensible fit in the wake of Freeman’s injury.
Matt Adams was the Cardinals’ primary first baseman from 2013-14, when he combined to hit .287/.327/.474 in 882 plate appearances, but both his performance and playing time have fallen off dramatically since then. The Cardinals moved former third baseman/second baseman Matt Carpenter to first in the offseason, further decreasing Adams’ chances of picking up at-bats in St. Louis. After it was unable to trade Adams over the winter, the club tried the big-bodied 28-year-old in the outfield earlier this season as a way to get his bat in the lineup. However, the Cardinals quickly abandoned that experiment after Adams fared poorly in the grass. Consequently, Adams has totaled just 53 plate appearances this season, hitting .292/.340/.396 along the way.
Having combined for 12 Defensive Runs Saved and a 4.6 Ultimate Zone Rating in nearly 3,000 career innings at first base, Adams should fill in for Freeman with aplomb in the field. But there will be a major drop-off at the plate, especially given that the lefty-swinging Adams has essentially been unusable against southpaws during his career. Adams has posted a woeful .210/.240/.348 line in 283 PAs versus lefties, making him a platoon bat, though the Braves don’t currently have any right-handed hitters with significant first base experience on their bench.
Regardless of Adams’ flaws, the Braves’ hope is that he’ll help them stay afloat in the National League until Freeman returns. Once that happens, the Braves will likely relegate Adams to a pinch-hitting role, and they’ll then have to decide whether to keep him over the winter as he enters his final arbitration-eligible season. Adams is currently on a $2.8MM salary.
To acquire nearly two years of control over Adams, the Braves surrendered a relatively anonymous prospect in the 19-year-old Yepez, whom they signed out of Venezuela in 2014. The majority of Yepez’s work since last season has come at the Single-A level, where he has batted .275/.309/.387 in 152 PAs this year. When Yepez joined the Braves, Baseball America’s Ben Badler wrote that the righty-swinger has “quick hands, a loose swing and good balance with solid power,” adding that his future could be at either corner infield spot. This past winter, Eric Longenhagen of FanGraphs credited Yepez for his “above-average raw power,” but he suggested that Yepez will need to vastly improve his approach to remain a prospect.
As for Recker, he joined the Braves last May in a trade that saw them send cash considerations to Cleveland. Recker picked up 112 PAs with the Braves last season and held his own with a .278/.394/.433 line in 112 PAs. The 33-year-old has tallied just seven major league PAs this season, though, as Atlanta has gotten terrific production from fellow backstops Tyler Flowers and Kurt Suzuki.
ollierucker
I feel kinda bad for Matt Adams
Zach725
Why he is going to get to play almost every day
stevekacz
Ya I’m curious to see how well he does now that he’ll start everyday plus I think he’s going to fit in well with that team
bigjonliljon
Why? He goes from no playing time to at least a full time gig for a month or two. After that, of his bat plays he goes back to playing OF poorly in the Braves lineup. He gets the opportunity to build a case for more money in his next contract as well.
A good move for the Braves in my eyes. They didn’t give up much either. And I’m not a Braves fan.
Djones246890
He makes millions of dollars. Don’t feel bad. Trust me, he doesn’t feel bad if you can’t pay the bills — as the similar old line from “A Bronx Tale” goes.
CardsBaseball6
Mo is out of his mind Adams is all star caliber if he stays healthy and plays everyday
TheMichigan
Can I also get the name of the pills you are currently on?
drewster1013
drewster1013
Right! Like what is this man talking about
acarneglia
Haha make that 2
Djones246890
What is “Ambien” for $1000, Alex?
BravesBoi
So is Juan Yepez. Fair deal
STLCards33
Lmao you’re funny dude
gobravos7
What are y’all talking about? Did you not see the guy when the cards came to atl? the guy trimmed up a lot and looks like a solid athlete not to mention he crushed one when he came to atl a couple weeks back. I love it
JFactor
Well the cards at least did something today
JFactor
For Yoan Yepez
stevekacz
Wow hate to see him go but great pick up by the braves
Outlaws12
This makes me very sad…
good luck Mr. Adams
Outlaws12
Isn’t Luis Robert a first baseman???
Maybe the Cards are close to signing him??
realgone2
he signed with the white sox I believe.
bastros88
he signed with the white sox
greerscott50
This is a good deal for the Braves.
00944
What a great pickup. Solid at first base, great bat, and already has 2 homers at suntrust Park
southi
Good pickup for a value price.
bravesfan
Juan yepez is gonna be good
kaido24
Saw that one coming. Once Freeman went down and they said they were looking at outside help I immediately thought of Adams being a fit.
padresfan
They signed looney first
brianvl
They shouldve thrown in Broxton.
cxcx
Nice Juan Yepez write-up.
BirdRed85
Seriously, any Braves fans have any info on this kid?
IACub
Nice.
mikevinc12
No could have picked up some pitching for out sorry bullpen but gets some high a ball kid we need help now! Great trade for ATL and get a lottery ticket for Adams ( Mo’s words not mine) or how bout a genuine 3b Gyrko killed us. No gloves except Wong in the infield and he can’t hit. We get some unknown Venezuelan a baller mo we need a NOW player anywhere in the infield you get a lottery ticket. Putz!
antonio bananas
that’s about as good as you’re gonna get for Adams. Shouldn’t have let Lunhow leave to Houston. It’s becoming clearer each year he was the reason for STLs long run of success.
mattsmattedin
Well, crap. And then there was one.
Aside from my user name, though, better off for him in Atlanta.
francys08
I am stunned about this trade.Thank you for everything you did with the St Louis Cardinals.You were great. Let see if this player that we obtained becomes very good.
chieftoto
I’ve watched Yepez a lot. Um. Good luck.
BlueBlood1217
Good day Jim Loney
bighiggy
i hope matt adams does well in atalanta. always liked him as a cardinal. so atlanta gets him and some money and we get an a baller in his 3rd season who is just an average a ball player, wtf? what is mo doing? i love my cardinals but its hard to be a fan right now. not to mention we come up just short again for another player( luis robert). always just alittle short, our new team motto. cant believe adams and 2 mil didnt get something better.
moe
The cards gave him away it’s sad all they could get is low a filler I hope Adams tears it up
takeyourbase
Good for ATL