James Loney Granted Release From Braves

Veteran first baseman James Loney asked for his release from the Braves and was granted that request, according to a club announcement. He had only just signed a minor-league deal with Atlanta last Thursday.
The Braves were clearly searching for solutions in the wake of an injury to starting first baseman Freddie Freeman. While Loney would have represented a plausible fill-in, the club ended up finding a piece with somewhat greater long-term interest not long after coming to terms with Loney.
Atlanta acquired Matt Adams from the Cardinals over the weekend, and he’ll represent the team’s top option at first until Freeman returns. That left little room for Loney on the active roster.
“We wish him all the best going forward,” the Braves when announcing the move. Loney will now look to latch on with another club that has a clearer path to a spot on the big league roster.
Loney, 33, opened the year at Triple-A in the Tigers organization, struggling to a .200/.351/.222 batting line in 57 plate appearances before he was released. Last year, he hit .265/.307/.397 in 366 trips to the dish at the major league level for the Mets.
Comments
thegreatcerealfamine
The Braves fans on here last week hailing the Loney Signing must be heartbroken! Then again they want to sign every washed up player cut in these articles.
skinneren
Nobody hailed that signing. Why do you even care?
casualatlfan
Well, there really wasn’t any real option to replace him within the organization. Also, to be (somewhat) fair about the second point, at this point it’s less wanting the player because fans think it’ll improve the team significantly and more the player being an improvement over Bonifacio. He’s been outright bad, and when you’ve got even the writers covering the Braves questioning why we still have him, you know it’s bad.
casualatlfan
^Meant as a reply to thegreatcerealfamine.
southi
Not surprising news after the acquisition of Adams.