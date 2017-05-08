Headlines

Braves Release Ryan Howard

The Braves have released Ryan Howard, per a club announcement. He had joined the organization recently on a minor-league deal.

Howard, 37, headed to Triple-A after getting ready for the season. But he struggled through his first 42 plate appearances there, hitting just .184/.238/.263 with a single home run and 11 strikeouts.

Once named the National League’s Most Valuable Player, Howard’s strikeout issues and inability to hit lefties have steadily overtaken his power over recent years. Though he swatted 25 home runs in just 362 plate appearances last year in his final campaign with the Phillies, Howard managed only a .196 batting average and .257 on-base percentage on the season.

  2. His career is over. Great career but he just fell off in recent years. Best of luck

  3. While that isn’t a good performance, and he hasn’t performed in awhile. I wonder if the cards would give him AAA at bats

      • Bahahahaha, Ryan Howard a hall of famer, that’s a good one. Not a chance. Why would he get in? Hits? No. RBI’s? No. HR’s? No. War? No. SB’s No. He had 6 or 7 pretty good years, but no hall of famer.

    • Fangraphs rates him as a career 19.4 WAR with just 3 seasons above 3.
      For a guy whose claim to fame is power, you need at least one of the following
      400 Home Runs (RH=382)
      1500 RBI’s (RH=1194)
      2000 hits (RH=1475)

      He had a great career- the number 6 is likely to be retired in Philly, and we will never forget all he has done for the city, but he’s not hall of fame.

  6. Low risk signing that didn’t pan out. I wish him nothing but a wonderful retirement.

  8. Wait a minute, how can this be? I was told (insisted, even) he was their best option available and was just about to be called up merely like a week or so ago by a Braves fan on here

    Anyway, no surprise sadly. Worst bat in the majors last five years. I understand it’s hard to say goodbye to the game, but the game can’t scream reality much louder at a guy.

    Thanks for the memories, Mr. Howard, and I wish you well on your next endeavor

    • I know… I’m still waiting for the Braves to pull the trigger on the Freddie Freeman trade that another Braves fan predicted here when Howard signed his minor-league deal.

  10. Never understood this signing. Since blocked by Freeman I assumed he was to be used as a DH for inter league play.

