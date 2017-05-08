Braves Release Ryan Howard

The Braves have released Ryan Howard, per a club announcement. He had joined the organization recently on a minor-league deal.
Howard, 37, headed to Triple-A after getting ready for the season. But he struggled through his first 42 plate appearances there, hitting just .184/.238/.263 with a single home run and 11 strikeouts.
Once named the National League’s Most Valuable Player, Howard’s strikeout issues and inability to hit lefties have steadily overtaken his power over recent years. Though he swatted 25 home runs in just 362 plate appearances last year in his final campaign with the Phillies, Howard managed only a .196 batting average and .257 on-base percentage on the season.
MB923
Time to Retire?
RiverCatsFilms
His career is over. Great career but he just fell off in recent years. Best of luck
JFactor
While that isn’t a good performance, and he hasn’t performed in awhile. I wonder if the cards would give him AAA at bats
Solaris611
And the curtain comes down.
royals18
Likely hall of gamer
royals18
Famer
jimmertee
Bahahahaha, Ryan Howard a hall of famer, that’s a good one. Not a chance. Why would he get in? Hits? No. RBI’s? No. HR’s? No. War? No. SB’s No. He had 6 or 7 pretty good years, but no hall of famer.
Dmalsch22
Is that a joke?
chesteraarthur
uh, what?
Phillies2017
Fangraphs rates him as a career 19.4 WAR with just 3 seasons above 3.
For a guy whose claim to fame is power, you need at least one of the following
400 Home Runs (RH=382)
1500 RBI’s (RH=1194)
2000 hits (RH=1475)
He had a great career- the number 6 is likely to be retired in Philly, and we will never forget all he has done for the city, but he’s not hall of fame.
JJ Wattcha Going to do Brother
No way
Zach725
Low risk signing that didn’t pan out. I wish him nothing but a wonderful retirement.
LA91744
Giants … Giants …
darkstar61
Wait a minute, how can this be? I was told (insisted, even) he was their best option available and was just about to be called up merely like a week or so ago by a Braves fan on here
Anyway, no surprise sadly. Worst bat in the majors last five years. I understand it’s hard to say goodbye to the game, but the game can’t scream reality much louder at a guy.
Thanks for the memories, Mr. Howard, and I wish you well on your next endeavor
agentx
I know… I’m still waiting for the Braves to pull the trigger on the Freddie Freeman trade that another Braves fan predicted here when Howard signed his minor-league deal.
Jeff Imes
The Pirates should give him a go…….
JJ Wattcha Going to do Brother
Never understood this signing. Since blocked by Freeman I assumed he was to be used as a DH for inter league play.