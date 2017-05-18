Braves To Sign James Loney

5:12pm: It’s a minors pact, MLB.com’s Mark Bowman tweets.
3:46pm: The Braves have agreed to a deal with veteran free agent James Loney, Jon Heyman of Fan Rag reports on Twitter. ESPN.com’s Buster Olney had just reported via Twitter that a deal was close. It’s unclear at this time whether it’s a MLB deal, though that certainly seems plausible in this case.
It is hardly surprising to hear of this match. Atlanta was in sudden need of a first baseman after losing Freddie Freeman for an extended stretch. And Loney had only recently been cut loose by the Tigers organization, where he had been playing at Triple-A.
Atlanta did also just promote corner infielder Rio Ruiz, though it seems he’ll likely remain at his natural third base for the most part. Understandably, the Braves did not have a natural replacement for Freeman, a fully established hitter who had stepped up to new heights thus far in 2017. Of course, the club had inked elder statesman Ryan Howard earlier this year, but he was released after a brief and unsuccessful run at Gwinnett.
It goes without saying that Loney won’t match Freeman as a middle-of-the-order threat. Even at his best, Loney delivered value by getting on base at a solid clip and playing good defense, not by delivering significant power. The 33-year-old has bounced around in recent years, most recently slashing .265/.307/.397 over 366 plate appearances last season for the Mets — who added him under similar circumstances to those now impacting their division rivals. While he has been a regular player at times in his career, Loney was hitting just .200/.351/.222 in his 57 trips to the plate at Triple-A thus far in 2017.
Comments
halos101
good move for braves
philsark94
I hope he produces at the same level at Freddie. That’d be cool.
JDSchneck
Riiiiight…. because anyone in the MLB has been as good as Freeman
Priggs89
Bryce Harper has been better.
Michael
As a fan of the game, I’m devastated for Freeman and baseball fans everywhere. He was dominating the opposition in a way that was truly special, and we’ve been robbed of watching him do it over a full season.
JP8
watch Harper play if you want to see another great player
bleacherbum
Yeah it’s a blow to baseball, you never want to see one of the young studs in the game go down for that long.
He is on the short list of position players that you would want to build you franchise around.
I’d go in order from 1-10:
Trout
Harper
Machado
Lindor
Arrenado
Freeman
Correa
Betts
Bryant
Seager
thegreatcerealfamine
Betts should be higher and not to be a homer but Judge should be in the next ten.
OCTraveler
I’d place Seager in top 5-6 because of his youth and you can expect considerable growth with an eventual position change to 3B
TDKnies
Least surprising news of the day
Lego4365
^^^^^
bastros88
good signing, he’s a pretty good 1st baseman who gets not love from fans
zetancrash
The season was lost long ago but I will definitely miss seeing FF at the plate. The only hope now is that Loney provides some form of value & doesn’t completely fall flat. Now if you’ll excuse me I have some minor league boxscores to drool over…