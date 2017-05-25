Brewers To Place Ryan Braun On 10-Day DL

The Brewers will place outfielder Ryan Braun on the 10-day DL, per Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel (Twitter links). The veteran left tonight’s action with left calf tightness.
Braun, 33, has been his typical self at the plate thus far, carrying a .265/.353/.529 batting line with seven long balls through 116 plate appearances. He has helped the Brewers to a surprisingly solid start, though the team still faces a big challenge to stay in contention all year long.
Clearly, his absence will tell. Though there’s no reason at present to think it’ll be an extended one, there is added concern here given that Braun was only just activated. Milwaukee will surely hope to allow him to recovery fully before bringing him back. Whether the injury could have any bearing on Braun’s potential summer trade candidacy isn’t apparent at this time.
There’s no word yet on a replacement, but it’ll be interesting to see whether Milwaukee gives the nod to top prospect Lewis Brinson. The exciting center fielder has compiled a .308/.396/.483 batting line over his 144 trips to the plate at Triple-A this year. Though he has fallen off a bit of late, it’s notable that Brinson has already managed 16 walks to go with thirty strikeouts — after drawing just 21 free passes (against 87 strikeouts) in 434 plate appearances in 2016.
Comments
Jay
Of course… I’m still salty the brewers kept braun over Prince Fielder(WHO knows what happens with his neck). I understood it from the business stand but Fielder was more valuable IMO.
HalElliott
Amazing how these steroid users (former?) keep getting hurt.
ARKScout
I don’t know what I’m missing here…but if a player is injured…and a drug, even a steroid type drug will cure what is ailing him….Isn’t that just an advance in medicine?? I mean…shouldn’t mlb at least consider legalizing certain steroids as long as they are being administered under a doctor’s supervision for a specific ailment and not being used purely as a performance enhancer. I mean…I guess technically bringing a player from an injury to health is technically enhancing their performance, but why should something that heals the human body be outlawed. I just think it’s something to consider.