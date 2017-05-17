NL Central Notes: Lackey Trade, Robert, Wacha, Happ, Theo

Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch offers a look back at the stunning 2014 trade that the Cardinals pulled off with the Red Sox. While the deadline swap that brought in John Lackey devastated the St. Louis clubhouse at the time — Allen Craig and Joe Kelly went to Boston — it looks quite good for the team in retrospect. Goold explores it from all angles, including those of the players involved, while noting one of the intriguing remaining elements of the deal: Cards outfield prospect Dylan Carlson, who was taken with the comp pick the team added when Lackey turned down a qualifying offer after the 2015 season.
- The Cardinals aren’t exactly hiding their interest in Cuban prospect Luis Robert, though it’s also still not fully clear just how hard the club will push to sign him. As Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch writes, GM John Mozeliak acknowledges that he had a face-to-face meeting with Robert, but also wasn’t willing to telegraph the team’s direction. “It’s hard for me to characterize exactly how I would position ourselves,” he said, “but I definitely felt like our scouts in our international department have done a good job.” It’s still hard to handicap the running for Robert, who is drawing interest from quite a few teams around the league.
- Cardinals righty Michael Wacha says it wasn’t his idea to skip a start, as Goold and Hummel write. Rather, it was a team decision to give the resurgent hurler a break, with the organization hoping to keep him fresh over the long haul. Wacha has shown improved velocity and results after struggling through an injury-marred 2016 season. “[A]nything you can bank now is smart,” Mozeliak explained, suggesting that there may not be another opportunity for an extended rest until the All-Star break.
- Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein suggested that the team is open to keeping young outfielder Ian Happ on the MLB roster, as Patrick Mooney of CSNChicago.com reports on Twitter. “When you call someone up, you always have plans in pencil,” said Epstein. “Nothing’s ever written in ink. He’s feeling great at the plate.” Indeed, the 22-year-old has launched two home runs in his first three games. If the highly regarded Happ can prove he’s capable of handling major league pitching as it adjusts to him, he could provide a boost to the defending champs.
- Meanwhile, Epstein tamped down any speculation that the Cubs or others might begin eyeing early trades, as Mooney further reports. Clubs around the league know that there’s still plenty of time for developments to change the calculus in any number of ways. For the Cubs, the current approach is the same as always, Epstein says: “We obviously have to prepare and allocate our scouting resources and whatnot. But it doesn’t make any sense to speculate on the nature of the trade market now, because it will look different in July than it does right now.”
Comments
angelsfan4life412
I thought of something crazy, what if Happ pans out to be a star , and they put him in left field and Schwarber is traded, i doubt it would happen but its a thought
cubsfan2489
It’s a thought by about every realistic baseball fan out there.
angelsfan4life412
Imagine if the cubs did trade Schwarber for Miller instead of the package for Chapman
jammin502
Then maybe the Cubs don’t win the World Series. I think that Schwarber coming back for the World Series was a huge boost to everybody on that team. I’ll take the WS victory and leave the “what if’s” at the door.
alexgordonbeckham
Yeah Schwarber was big for them You’re talking about removing him from first 2 games and plugging in Heyward (he sat the first 2) and then plugging Coghlan into games 6 and 7.
angelsfan4life412
I agree , but i was watching mlb central today, they were saying schwarber shouldnt be hitting lead off, anyone agree?
Phillies2017
Hes a 7 hitter IMO. Solid power, and gets on base. To be an effective 1 hitter speed is preferred, not mandatory but preferred.
Kylemcc
7 hitter….? I’m sorry but on what lineup would he be a 7 hitter and not a 3-4-5 guy. You want that bat in the first inning
angelsfan4life412
I honestly think Zobrist or Heyward should be lead off
ChiSoxCity
Most of Maddon’s unorthodox methods have paid off so far. But moving Schwarber to lead off was a bad idea from the start. His power potential and lack of speed make him the ideal cleanup hitter (more RBIs). He’s simply too slow to lead off, and all the HRs he’ll hit (presumably) will be wasted with no RISP.
Until Schwarber starts hitting above .200, he should be dropped in the order. Zobrist is more suited to lead off, with Rizz batting 2nd and Bryant 3rd.
sngehl01
What about him screams guy you want batting in the first 3 spots of your lineup? His 122nd ranked OBP? The .187 BA? His exceptional fleet of footness for a softy with a reconstructed knee?
I love the Schwarb, but he is what he is. He has no business in the first 3 spots of any average lineup. Much less a good one.
That being said, it’s not like they have a clearly better option to hit there. He’s probably going to maintain an OBP that resembles what a guy like Shin Soo Choo did for years. Will that profile as a leadoff guy? The OBP up there is very nice, but the rest of the #’s, not so much. However, gotta work with what you have.
padresfan
The first inning ?
I’d want zo 2
Rizzo 3 or 4
Bryant 4 or 3
Russel 5
Fat guy 6
Catcher 7
Heyward 8
What does that leave us?
They don’t have a true lead off hitter anymore
He is a 6 hitter in that line up
padresfan
Jon jay is probably the best 1-2 hitter they got but he is only a reserve on that team
Cardinals17
I agree on the Lackey trade. I was upset about it too. It shows what I know!!!! Craig and Kelley both flopped. Lackey was a good middle of the rotation starter for 2 years. Plus, he saved the club money by pitching for the minimal salary on his second year
angelsfan4life412
2015 he was a beast for them when Wainwright went out
Phillies2017
I wouldn’t call Kelly a bust. He has really come into his own this season in a relief role. But nevertheless, I still like it for St. Louis.
olekodosso
Kelly has 10 strikeouts and 9 walks in 19 innings this season…I’d say you’re being pretty generous with “come into his own.” Maybe he will at some point, but until then that trade has to be considered a disaster for Boston.
chesteraarthur
Was the thing about Happ written yesterday? While not incorrect, by any means, it seems odd to mention his first 2 games and not his first 3. Not that it actually matters all that much because of sss and what not, but he went deep again last night.
Jeff Todd
Oops, guess B-Ref hadn’t updated yet when I looked this a.m.
Cubshoops5
^^^Was thinking the exact same thing