Cardinals Release Jonathan Broxton

The Cardinals have released struggling right-hander Jonathan Broxton, GM John Mozeliak told reporters (Twitter link via Benjamin Hochman of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch). Right-hander John Gant has been recalled from Triple-A Memphis to take his spot in the St. Louis bullpen.
Broxton, who’ll turn 33 in a little more than two weeks, has been roughed up for a 6.89 ERA with the Redbirds through 16 1/3 innings this season. In that time, the former Dodgers closer has yielded 12 earned runs on the strength of 23 hits and 11 walks (two intentional).
Broxton’s 42.6 percent ground-ball rate is the second-lowest mark he’s posted in any full season of his big league career, as well. His 11.9 percent swinging-strike rate is his best since 2009, however, and he’s still averaging better than 94 mph on his heater, which helped him tally 16 punchouts in those 16 1/3 frames. That, of course, is a modest silver lining, though it does at least create a bit of optimism that the veteran could at least resurface as a serviceable relief arm.
The veteran Broxton is playing out the second season of a two-year, $7.5MM contract with the Cardinals, which guarantees him $3.75MM this year. The Cards will be on the hook for the remainder of that salary even if Broxton signs with another club after formally clearing release waivers. A new team would only be responsible for the pro-rated portion of the league minimum for any time Broxton spent on its Major League roster. (That sum would be subtracted from the remaining $2.54MM that the Cardinals owe Broxton.)
Gant, 24, was one of three prospects acquired by the Cardinals this offseason in the trade that sent left-hander Jaime Garcia to the Braves. He struggled a bit in 50 big league innings with Atlanta last season but has pitched to a very strong 2.19 ERA with 8.0 K/9, 3.6 BB/9 and a 50 percent ground-ball rate through three starts (12 1/3 innings) with the Cardinals’ Triple-A affiliate this year. He missed the first several weeks of the season due to a groin strain.
Comments
KCelts
Had to be done. He was all sorts of lost this season.
cardinal9567
Finally
KIBM
omg me and my dad were just talking about this and it happened!!!@!!
tbone0816
This is GREAT news!!! Now get rid of all the others as well.
kc38
Rays see this loud and clear
stevekacz
Cool we need some new bullpen arms
jvincitore11
Braves on a minors deal since they love washed up’ farms
jvincitore11
Arms
Karkat
Bad day to be a washed-up former star closer, between him and Nathan.
Geno5150
About damn time
realgone2
Wayneboro’s own. I’ll pay my respects the next time I drive to Savannah.
calikid13
Praise Jesus it took too long
timtim007
Why don’t they bring Sierra back? He provided a much needed spark to this VERY lethargic offense. Bringing up another reliever will not put runs on the board. Sierra also sparks enthusiasm into the fan base as well.
STLCards33
For some reason matheny insists on an 8 man bullpen. Just ridiculous