Cubs Designate Matt Szczur For Assignment

The Cubs have designated outfielder Matt Szczur for assignment, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com was among those to report (on Twitter). In a corresponding move, the club has recalled left-hander Rob Zastryzny from Triple-A Iowa.
The out-of-options Szczur won an Opening Day roster spot with the reigning World Series champion Cubs during spring training, but he got off to a subpar start in limited action. In 23 plate appearances this season, the 27-year-old has batted .211/.273/.263 for a team that has plenty of other outfield options in Jason Heyward, Kyle Schwarber, Ben Zobrist, Jon Jay and Albert Almora Jr..
While Szczur hasn’t been much of an offensive threat since making his major league debut in 2014, he was a was a respectable reserve for the Cubs last year. The right-handed-hitter posted a .259/.312/.400 line in 200 PAs while logging time at all three outfield positions. A fifth-round pick in 2010, Szczur has spent his entire career with the Cubs thus far, but his tenure with the organization is now in jeopardy of ending.
Comments
baseball10
Braves will surely show interest
djtommyaces
Braves, WhiteSox, Orioles, plus a fee more teams
He’s been coming on this week too
philsark94
Saw this one coming. Jon Jay seemed to spell the end for Szczur in spring training. I hope he finds a good home with a major league team.
mp9
About Time!
chitown311
Schwarber is the one that should be sent down. Awful Avg., awful OBP., awful SLG., and we all know what kind of fielder he is. Ugh
TheMichigan
But you can’t! He’s the next Babe Ruth!
thegreatcerealfamine
He’s such a hero! Not hard to do with a little help from his friend Harry Garry and Harry!
davidcoonce74
If you are implying that Schwarber is using drugs you may want to present some proof.
Aaron Sapoznik
No. ‘Genius” Joe Maddon should just put Kyle Schwarber in a proper spot in the batting order, preferably at #5 behind cleanup hitter Kris Bryant.
Ben Zobrist should not be batting cleanup when he starts. He needs to be moved to his prototypical #2 slot, flip-flopping with Bryant.
Jason Heyward would make for a far better choice in the leadoff role than Schwarber who has likely never led-off in his entire amateur and professional career until Maddon thought it was a good idea that he do so. The CF platoon of Jon Jay and Albert Almora might also work in the #1 slot.
The only Cub who is currently in his correct spot in the lineup is #3 hitter Anthony Rizzo.
In addition, enough with the pitcher hitting 8th. Also, free-swinging Javier Baez should never bat in front of the pitcher. Maddon finally got Baez out of that “normal” spot this season earlier in the week and he had his two best offensive games of the season. Maddon then decided to put Baez back in front of the pitcher and he went hitless in his very next game.
davidcoonce74
Schwarber actually led off often here where I live, in Bloomington. The IU manager never stole bases at all, and bunted like 12 times a game (like most college managers do)
Lefty_Orioles_Fan
Would love to see Matt S in an Oriole Uniform!!!
Zach725
Braves, pick him up and release emilo Trashifacio.
Dave W.
And it’s looking like Brett Anderson will be next!
ReverieDays
I hope so. He’s garbage.
Desertbull
Theo should have went to the mound and DFA’d him on the spot.
thegreatcerealfamine
Braves fans stop it already!
Aaron Sapoznik
No surprise here. The move was also a by-product of Joe Maddon’s insistence on micro-managing his pitching staff as well as his ridiculously dysfunctional batting order.