Dodgers Place Alex Wood On DL, Select Contract Of Brandon Morrow

The Dodgers are placing left-hander Alex Wood on the 10-day disabled list due to inflammation in his left SC joint, tweets Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register. In a corresponding move, the Dodgers have selected the contract of veteran right-hander Brandon Morrow, shifting fellow righty Brock Stewart to the 60-day DL to clear a spot on the 40-man roster.

Wood informed the Dodgers that he felt he could pitch through the issue, but the team elected to proceed with caution, tweets Andy McCullough of the L.A. Times. Given that info, it seems likely that the absence for Wood will be relatively short-term in nature, which is critical given his unexpected dominance early in the year.

Indeed, the 26-year-old Wood has been not only one of the Dodgers’ best pitchers in 2017, he’s been one of the best pitchers in all of baseball. Through 48 innings this year, he’s logged a 1.69 ERA with a 60-to-15 K/BB ratio and a superlative 68.7 percent ground-ball rate.

Morrow, 32, has an unsightly 5.71 ERA through his first 17 1/3 innings in Triple-A this season, but his secondary stats are more encouraging; the 10-year veteran has posted a strong 17-to-4 K/BB ratio and a 55.7 percent ground-ball rate.