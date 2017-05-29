Draft Rumors: Braves, Twins, Reds, Rising Names

We’re a bit more than two weeks away from the 2017 draft, and rumors surrounding the top of the draft figure to pick up steam in the coming weeks. Some of the latest draft chatter…
- Bill Shanks of the Macon Telegraph reports that the Braves are seriously considering North Carolina prep outfielder Austin Beck with the No. 5 overall pick. GM John Coppolella and scouting director Brian Bridges have held private workouts with Beck, who could sign an under-slot deal with Atlanta, giving the club more freedom to spend aggressively further down the draft board. The Braves went a similar route with the No. 3 overall pick last season when selecting high school righty Ian Anderson and signing him for about $2.5MM under slot. According to Shanks, the Braves have also met with other prep stars like Hunter Greene, Shane Baz, Nick Pratto and Royce Lewis, but Beck is perhaps the favorite to go with the fifth pick (Greene and Lewis are widely expected to be off the board before Atlanta’s pick).
- Baseball America’s John Manuel published his latest mock draft over the weekend and once again has the Twins selecting Vanderbilt right-hander Kyle Wright with the top overall pick. Minnesota has also considered Louisville left-hander/first baseman Brendan McKay extensively and seems to like him more as a hitter, writes Manuel, but Wright represents “the best combination of upside and modest risk.” Manuel’s mock draft is free to the public and runs through the supplemental round, so it’s an interesting look for any fan.
- In his latest inbox column, MLB.com’s Jonathan Mayo notes that the Reds seem to prefer McKay as a pitcher rather than a hitter, though he goes through a couple of different hypothetical scenarios to illustrate that it’s not a lock that Cincinnati will select McKay even if he is available with their pick. Manuel, it should be pointed out, hears a bit differently, suggesting that the Reds are leaning slightly toward McKay as a hitter and adds that Cincinnati will take either McKay or Greene.
- BA’s Carlos Collazo recently listed five high school talents whose stock is on the rise as the draft approaches and offers an explanation on each from an unnamed front office executive. Per Collazo, righty Caden Lemons, outfielder Mason House, right-hander Tommy Mace, left-hander Brendan Murphy and right-hander Jackson Rutledge have all worked their way into BA’s Top 200.
jacobsigel1025
Regardless of who fits Minnesota the best, is there a consensus #1 prospect because I’m hearing several different guys
redsfan48
There’s pretty much a consensus top 3: McKay, Greene, and Wright, but none of them are a consensus #1 prospect.
joe
Gore might work his way into the talk at 1-1 his name is starting to pop up more and more in minnesota media and everything
twins33
Yep, he’s been in the group of the 2-3 others. He’s been way more dominant than Greene and actually already has secondary pitches. I’d be fine if they took him too.
davidcoonce74
BA seems to think Wright is going 1-1 because of the high-probability. McKay is divided because the delivery as a pitcher is so bad. Greene is the incredibly high-upside guy but high school pitchers are so risky. Royce Lewis is another name near the top, as is Gore. Obviously the HS guys might get close to slot value as they have leverage.
twins33
There doesn’t seem to be because pretty much every site has said three different guys at one point or another.
Greene has the highest upside by far, but the highest risk too.
Wright has number one upside, with medium risk.
McKay is probably the safest guy with the lowest risk, but he also has the lowest upside if he’s taken as a pitcher. His bat is hard to judge, but seems to be the best college bat available.
There are a few other guys the twins are considering but they aren’t being talked about as much as these three.
Caseys Partner
Hunter Greene.
Play him at SS and as a pitcher both and evaluate him as to what he is best at. Maybe he’s the second two-way player in MLB after Otani.
Twins are stupid if they pass on Greene.
sdsuphilip
The assumption made in that article that Beck would take a big cut at 5 is a poor one, he’ll get near slot. Anderson was going to go early teens and third instead, Beck is a tools guy that’s going top 10 regardless. Taking someone like Trevor Rodgers would be going down the Ian Anderson route
atlbraves2010
BA has beck at 26 in their latest mock. Im not sure i agree with him that low, but im not sure I would lock him in the top 10 either.
This might be the toughest year to mock that ive seen in a long time.