East Notes: Quintana, Escobar, Pomeranz, Pearce

On the night when the Yankees officially retired Derek Jeter’s #2, let’s take a look at news from both the AL East and the NL East…
- The Nationals and Red Sox have had evaluators watching White Sox players, CBS Chicago’s Bruce Levine reports. Both clubs have been scouting Jose Quintana, while the Nationals continue to have interest in closer David Robertson, and Levine figures the Sox could also be looking at Todd Frazier to address their need at third base. Chicago already completed major trades with both teams this past winter, of course, in deals that sent Adam Eaton to Washington and Chris Sale to Boston, so there is already a great deal of familiarity between these organizations. Quintana would fill the Nats’ revolving door in the fifth starter’s spot, though obtaining Robertson to help their struggling bullpen seems like the more pressing fit. The Red Sox could use Quintana and Frazier, though they seem likely to wait to see how David Price and their internal third base options return before deciding if upgrades are necessary.
- Asdrubal Cabrera tells Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News that he is suffering from a torn ligament in his left thumb, and a DL stint could be possible if the thumb isn’t feeling better tomorrow. The Mets shortstop has been bothered by the injury for the last week, and while an MRI taken last week reportedly showed no ligament damage, Cabrera said he was told there was a tear. Cabrera continued to play (through mostly in pinch-hitting roles) over the past week, so it is possible his injury could have worsened. As Ackert notes, the Mets can hardly afford to lose Cabrera with so many other stars already on the disabled list. If Cabrera did require some DL time, it will renew calls for the Mets to promote top prospect Amed Rosario, though the team reportedly doesn’t want to rush the youngster to the big leagues.
- Drew Pomeranz left today’s Red Sox loss after three innings due to tightness in his left triceps. While the southpaw’s health has been a question mark since his trade to the Sox from the Padres last summer, Pomeranz told media (including Brian MacPherson of the Providence Journal) that both his triceps and his lowered velocity this season were due to a problem in his mechanics, not due to any physical issues. Pomeranz will undergo an MRI tomorrow but said he believes he can make his next start.
- Steve Pearce left today’s Blue Jays victory with right calf tightness after sliding into second base on a double in the second inning. Manager John Gibbons told MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson and other reporters that Pearce will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury. The veteran utilityman is off to a very slow start in his first season in Toronto, hitting just .205/.256/.373 through 90 PA, though he has somewhat gotten on track after a horrible April. Losing Pearce to the DL would be yet another blow to the injury-ravaged Jays, though they did get Aaron Sanchez back on the active roster today.
Comments
gocincy
If the Mets lose Cabrera, would they be desperate enough to trade for a SS like Zack Cozart? They could use his defense and offense. And with free agency coming, he wouldn’t be in the way of their prospect. Of course, there would have to be someone that the Reds want out of the deal.
ExileInLA
The only thing the Mets have to trade are utility IFs (Matt Reynolds, Gavin Cecchini, TJ Rivera) and A-ball talent. The AAA studs (Rosario and Smith) aren’t being dealt to prop up a crumbling season.
dewssox79
Quintana wont go to the Nats imo. Boston maybe due to the teams matching up well. I can still see the Yankees jumping on Q out of the blue.
jakesaub
What a mistake it would be for Dombrowski to further deplete the farm on Frazier. Devers is starting to knock on the door, this team just needs a low-profile stopgap right now. Not to mention that Frazier has been pretty awful this year (81 OPS+) and nothing special last year either (107 OPS+).