Freddie Freeman Headed For MRI, CT Scan On Injured Wrist

Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman exited Wednesday’s game against the Blue Jays after being struck by a pitch on the left wrist, and David O’Brien of the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that he’s headed for an MRI and a CT scan after initial X-rays of the wrist were inconclusive (Twitter links).
Freeman was struck on the left hand by a 94 mph fastball from Jays lefty Aaron Loup (video link). A significant Freeman injury would be a nightmare for the Braves, who have already struggled to a 16-21 record despite the fact that Freeman himself has been one of the best offensive players in baseball this season. Through 164 plate appearances, Freeman has posted a ludicrous .341/.461/.748 batting line with 14 home runs, 11 doubles and a triple.
[Related: Atlanta Braves depth chart]
MLB.com’s Mark Bowman tweets that the Braves are holding out hope that they’ll receive good news, but he adds that “the mood in the clubhouse wouldn’t have been described as optimistic.” Atlanta is relatively thin on options at first base in the minors and recently released veteran Ryan Howard, who had been playing with their Gwinnett affiliate. Current reserves on the 25-man roster include Emilio Bonifacio, Danny Santana and Johan Camargo — none of whom has much experience at first base. With few options in the upper minors, the Braves could also turn to a recently released veteran such as James Loney or Ben Paulsen in the event of a lengthy Freeman absence.
Comments
yeahhhjeets
Wow. Tough break for Freeman and the bravos.
Aoe3
Sorry Altanta fans that Bluejays pitching has been so terrible this year. 7 hit batters in 3 games in unacceptable. And I dont know why our franchise player Jose Bautista would batflip when down by 4runs on a late solo hr.. Toronto has been painful to watch this year.
baseball10
Its been pretty bad to watch. And Braves fans know what bad baseball looks like
00944
Seems like there might now be some bad blood. Hopefully that doesn’t affect tomorrow’s game.
agentx
Playing Bonifacio and his weak stick at 1B for any significant period of time would literally be adding insult to injury.
bravesfan88
Obviously Freeman wasn’t going to keep up with his current pace and end the season hitting roughly 55-60 HR’s, but still it would have been nice to see him prove all the naysayers wrong that touted him as only ever being an 15-20 HR and .280 hitter..
I really wanted him to show up those who doubted Freeman was worth that new contract he had signed a little while back. Several scouts, analysts, and fans alike all clamored that Heyward deserved the money and by giving it to Freeman the Braves were making a huge mistake.
Since about the midway point last season, Freeman was really and truly just hitting his stride as an all-world first-baseman. Heck, he has even stole a few bases this year for good measure..lol…If it wasn’t for Trout and Harper getting off to such excellent starts, Freeman very well could be getting the recognition he truly deserves.
I sincerely just hope this wrist injury does not cost him a ton of time on what looked like what was going to be one of the best seasons we have seen from ANY 1B’man in quite some time. Unfortunately though, even if it is a fairly minor injury, it will really take him awhile to get ALL of his strength back in his wrist…
What a major hit, and it is so unfortunate that this injury had to hit such an amazing ball player and an even better man in THE Freddie Freeman!!