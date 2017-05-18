Freddie Freeman Out At Least Eight Weeks Due To Fractured Wrist

As the Braves feared, first baseman Freddie Freeman suffered a fractured wrist in last night’s game when he was hit on the left wrist by a 94 mph fastball from Aaron Loup, reports Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports (Twitter link). Freeman is expected to miss at least eight weeks with the injury, though Rosenthal adds that he won’t require surgery to repair the injury.
The Braves, of course, aren’t contending for a division title (their current second-place status notwithstanding), but the injury derails an MVP-caliber season for the face of the franchise in Atlanta. Freeman has posted a sensational .341/.461/.748 batting line with 14 home runs, 11 doubles and a triple through his first 164 plate appearances of the season. Dating back to Opening Day 2016, in fact, Freeman’s park-adjusted offensive performance (162 wRC+) trails only Mike Trout among active players with at least 300 plate appearances.
Looking to the Braves’ roster, it’s not clear who exactly will replace Freeman at first base. Atlanta’s bench doesn’t include any big leaguer with significant experience at the position, as the team’s four reserves are currently catcher Kurt Suzuki, infielder Johan Camargo and utilitymen Emilio Bonifacio and Danny Santana. First base options in the upper minors are scarce as well, though third base prospect Rio Ruiz worked out at first base during Spring Training, as David O’Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution recently noted (on Twitter). Theoretically, Ruiz and fellow infielder Jace Peterson (who played first last night following Freeman’s exit) could share duties there in the short-term.
FanRag’s Jon Heyman reported earlier today that the Braves were already discussing potential outside additions, though options aren’t exactly plentiful. The free-agent market doesn’t offer many options, either, though veterans James Loney and Ben Paulsen were released by the Tigers and Twins, respectively, earlier this month. Atlanta had Ryan Howard playing with its Triple-A affiliate on a minor league deal earlier this month, but he struggled at the dish and was also released. Fellow veteran Justin Morneau remains unsigned, but he hasn’t been playing regularly since suiting up for Team Canada in the 2017 World Baseball Classic.
As far as the trade market goes, the Braves likely don’t want to part with any significant prospects to fill a relatively short-term gap in what doesn’t look to be a winning season. Speaking from a purely speculative standpoint, Cardinals first baseman Matt Adams was shopped this past offseason and still doesn’t have a clear path to regular at-bats in St. Louis. There are also numerous players with MLB experience that are currently on minor league deals and performing reasonably well at Triple-A, including Ji-Man Choi (Yankees), Efren Navarro (Tigers), Matt Hague (Twins) and Christian Walker (D-backs), the latter of whom was briefly property of the Braves this offseason. Certainly, none of the names listed will generate much excitement among Braves fans, though any could picked up as a depth option at a reasonably low cost.
Comments
MakeATLGreatAgain
Great… there goes the season. Thanks Toronto.
trace
There’s always next year, Atlanta.
realgone2
yup
lesterdnightfly
For this year’s Braves, the season “went” around 25-Man Roster Time.
But you say one guy goes down and the season’s over? What about All That Depth the Braves’ system has…?
MakeATLGreatAgain
The season is over because Freeman was in a MVP race, and he just lost it. Freeman was all we had to watch.
chieftoto
Exactly.
lesterdnightfly
Freddie’s a very good player having a very good year as of mid-May, but no one is getting the MVP for being the best guy on a 94-loss team.
MakeATLGreatAgain
Best guy on a 94 loss team? How about one of the best 1B in all of MLB, pretty sure they give MVP’s for that.
NonDelusional SoxFan
Mike Trout won it last year on an 89 loss team. Andre Dawson won MVP when his team came in last. If the guys puts up MVP numbers, he will win MVP. It’s that simple.
bastros88
thanks aaron Loup you are indeed the man way to throw at people, and by that I mean on purpose
a1544
Stay classy bro
bastros88
I was being sarcastic, Aaron Loup is a fool for throwing at someone intentionally
realgone2
Thanks a lot Toronto. Because you can’t field a competent pitching staff.
chesteraarthur
Braves’ fans probably shouldn’t be chastising another team for their inability to field a competent pitching staff…
realgone2
Yeah at least the braves’ pitchers suck without hitting people.
bastros88
braves aren’t trying to put out a competent pitching staff, because they are rebuilding, the blue jays aren’t rebuilding, it just makes them look worse
realgone2
Ignore chester he’s just a troll
chesteraarthur
Yeah, anyone using facts to go against what you say is a troll….Guess I shouldn’t be surprised.
chesteraarthur
It makes them look worse because they have a better pitching staff than the team that that fan supports does? I don’t follow.
realgone2
I see your posts. You’re a troll.. Stop getting defensive and embrace it.
chieftoto
I honestly agree with realgone2. I very rarely comment but I always go in the comments and see this Chester dude intentionally pissing people off with incorrect and outlandish statements. He/she really should lay off it a bit.
chesteraarthur
Telling stupid homers that they are wrong =/= being a troll. I’m sorry that you think anyone who shows that you are incorrect is simply “trolling you”.
chesteraarthur
Yes, I am the one with incorrect statements around here….you braves fans are lol worthy.
bastros88
1st I’m not a braves fan and I’m certainly not a homer, 2nd, if people say something on this app that makes you mad, just don’t reply
RunDMC
7 hit batsmen in a 3 games and none of them intentional…? Braves fans have all the reason in the world to chastise a team’s rotation regardless of their own team’s rotation that has not retaliated. Yet.
realgone2
thank you
Run
davidcoonce74
Watch the video. It wasn’t remotely intentional. Loup isn’t exactly Carlos Silva or Bob Tewksbury out there.
chesteraarthur
Yeah, it was a high inside fastball and Freeman started his swing, bringing his hands into the ball.
link to youtu.be
sportsfan
Aaron Loup if you were man enough you would have reached out to Freddie Freeman and to the Braves and apologize for what you did. I bet Aaron Loup is very happy that he is not schedule to hit tonight.
chesteraarthur
threw an inside pitch? Go back to your safe space
theroyal19
Can’t figure out if sportsfan is a little kid, an old woman, or a foreign person that doesn’t fully understand baseball.
lesterdnightfly
Lots of “fans” here don’t know the difference between an inside pitch to a guy crowding the plate, and hitting a guy intentionally.
Sorry that a really good player is out for several weeks now, but this was not intentional, nor even careless on Loup’s part.
Literally the breaks of the game.
Some folks just must find someone to blame for anything that happens.
realgone2
You know so much. Why are you wasting your time on MLB trade rumors and not in an executive position with an MLB club!?
lesterdnightfly
Thanks for asking.
Bart Giamatti hired me years ago to help educate “fans” who don’t know the game.
realgone2
You need to send your resume in. I’m sure radio shack’s manager will give you the day off to interview.
RunDMC
Where do I pay?
lesterdnightfly
realgone2:
Thanks for proving my point.
chesteraarthur
Haha, the ‘I have no actual rebuttal” comment. Keep up the good work man, you are making yourself look oh so wise.
This is the pitch that hit him. link to youtu.be
Braves Homer
Dang it, I bet he could’ve hit 40 homeruns this season too. This will hurt Kemp and Markakis too. Freeman really is the main reason a lot of people are even watching the braves right now