Minor MLB Transactions: 5/26/17

Here are the day’s minors moves from around baseball…
- The Giants have released first baseman/outfielder Kyle Blanks, tweets Alex Pavlovic of CSN Bay Area. The 30-year-old Blanks missed the 2016 campaign with foot injuries and inked a minor league pact with San Francisco this winter. Through 34 games and 92 plate appearances, Blanks has yet to deliver much in the way of offense despite the hitter-friendly nature of the Pacific Coast League. He’s hitting .232/.315/.390 with three homers and four doubles. The former Padres prospect does, however, have an excellent track record in Triple-A, having slashed .291/.390/.546 with 40 homers in 770 total plate appearances at that level.
Comments
bleacherbum
Shoulda, coulda, woulda.. A physical specimen like Stanton and Judge but couldn’t never put it all together. As a Padre fan, there wasn’t any other player in recent memory that you just shook your head at and would think, man if he could just put it all together. I guess Blash would be the closest comparison today. Ruben Rivera would be the one that sticks out prior to Blanks.
DaveP
So many of Blanks’ issues have been due to his injuries. It seemed like Blanks could handle MLB if he had remained healthy. Blash, as of yet, seems like he can’t hit MLB pitching.