Injury Notes: Hughes, Cano, Cahill, Karns

Here are a few quick injury notes from around the league:

The Twins have placed righty Phil Hughes on the DL with shoulder trouble, Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press writes (all Twitter links). The extent of his current troubles aren’t yet known, although it’s worth noting that last year Hughes had season-ending shoulder surgery to relieve thoracic outlet syndrome. Hughes reported a “dead feeling” after allowing three home runs against Kansas City on Sunday. Kyle Gibson , who struggled in six starts with the Twins earlier this season, has been promoted from Triple-A Rochester to take Hughes’ place in the rotation; he will start Monday.

starter underwent an MRI on his ailing right shoulder today, MLB.com’s Ryan Posner writes. Cahill headed to the DL last week, and he didn’t feel well after throwing on Saturday, according to manager Andy Green. It’s unclear how long Cahill will be out, but it’s clear he won’t be able to return after the minimum 10 days. Cahill, of course, has been a pleasant surprise for the Friars this season, posting a 3.27 ERA, 3.7 BB/9 and a terrific 11.1 K/9 over seven starts. Royals righty Nate Karns could wind up on the 10-day DL despite tests revealing no serious trouble with his right forearm, writes Rustin Dodd of the Kansas City Star. “We’ll see what everyone feels comfortable with and go from there,” says Karns. “But I’m not alarmed by it. I don’t think it’s a season-ending injury or something that’s going to be an extended period of time. If I do go on the DL, I think it’ll be short term and then right back out there.” Karns has been reliable in his first nine starts as a Royal, posting a 4.17 ERA, 10.1 K/9 and 2.6 BB/9 over 45 1/3 innings this season.