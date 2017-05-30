Injury Notes: Ottavino, Pedroia, Hughes, Perkins, Semien, M’s, Ross

The Rockies placed setup man Adam Ottavino on the 10-day DL with shoulder inflammation, as Nick Groke of the Denver Post reports. That’s frightening news at first glance, but it’s not believed to be a significant issue. Per Ottavino, he could’ve continued throwing but the decision was made to “put the fire out now.” As Groke notes, Ottavino has labored through his last several outings, though he has continued to generate excellent results all year long. Carlos Estevez will come back up to take the open bullpen slot.

While there was initially a fair bit of concern for veteran Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia , the prognosis now seems to be good. President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski says that he thinks Pedroia may be back after the minimum ten-day absence, as Tim Britton of the Providence Journal reports on Twitter. “It’s really the best-case scenario in many ways,” said Dombrowski.

While Phil Hughes of the Twins is experiencing some symptoms akin to those that led to thoracic outlet surgery previously, it seems that's not the root cause this time around. As MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger provides on Twitter, a medical assessment shows that Hughes may be dealing with a build-up of scar tissue in his neck and shoulder area. He'll undergo "a rigorous soft tissue and mobility rehab regimen in advance of beginning his throwing."

Meanwhile, Twins lefty Glen Perkins is still traveling a long road back to the majors, but there are new signs of hope. As Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer-Press reports, Perkins was able to face hitters for the first time in over a year. "I didn't know if I was going to be able to do what I did today," said the veteran reliever. "Coming out of it I love where I'm at physically and mentally." Perkins still needs to work in his slider and build up arm strength, of course, but he may not be far from a rehab assignment.

Though he's still a long ways off from a return, Athletics shortstop Marcus Semien has taken an important step in his return from wrist surgery, as Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Semien was able to throw for the first time since going under the knife, though he has still yet to take full cuts with the bat. Skipper Bob Melvin called the news "significant," though he also noted that the organization is "not close on putting together a timetable" for Semien's return to the majors.

The Mariners continue to see signs of progress from right-handers Felix Hernandez and Hisashi Iwakuma , as Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports (Twitter links). Hernandez is ready for a sim game, while Iwakuma may not be far behind him.

While Tyson Ross is nearly ready for the Rangers, the club is still waiting to activate him. As MLB.com's T.R. Sullivan tweets, Ross is expected to make one more rehab outing before re-ascending to the majors.