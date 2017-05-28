Injury Notes: Trout, Kendrick, Happ, Liriano, Gray

Updates on some injury situations around baseball….

Mike Trout sprained his left thumb while sliding into second base in today’s game against the Marlins, which led to the Angels superstar to leave the game an inning later. (Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register was one of many with the details.) X-rays were negative on the injury, though more will be known once Trout undergoes an MRI tomorrow. Trout has never been on the disabled list in his career, though he did miss a few games earlier this month with a hamstring issue. Needless to say, losing Trout would be an enormous blow to an Angels team that is hanging in in the AL wild card race despite a plethora of pitching injuries and a lack of team hitting, Trout’s incredible .337/.461/.742 slash line notwithstanding.

sprained his left thumb while sliding into second base in today’s game against the Marlins, which led to the superstar to leave the game an inning later. (Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register was one of many with the details.) X-rays were negative on the injury, though more will be known once Trout undergoes an MRI tomorrow. Trout has never been on the disabled list in his career, though he did miss a few games earlier this month with a hamstring issue. Needless to say, losing Trout would be an enormous blow to an Angels team that is hanging in in the AL wild card race despite a plethora of pitching injuries and a lack of team hitting, Trout’s incredible .337/.461/.742 slash line notwithstanding. Howie Kendrick is expected to be activated from the DL tomorrow, MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki tweets. The veteran was off to a good start in his first 10 games with the Phillies before hitting the DL in mid-April with an oblique strain. He was the starting left fielder in all 10 of his games, though one might expect the versatile Kendrick to be moved around the diamond since Aaron Altherr has broken out since taking over in left.

is expected to be activated from the DL tomorrow, MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki tweets. The veteran was off to a good start in his first 10 games with the before hitting the DL in mid-April with an oblique strain. He was the starting left fielder in all 10 of his games, though one might expect the versatile Kendrick to be moved around the diamond since has broken out since taking over in left. The Blue Jays could get both J.A. Happ and Francisco Liriano back from the DL this week, Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi writes. Happ could be activated as early as Tuesday for a start against the Reds, as though he may be limited to 65-70 pitches, the Jays bullpen could pick up the slack (assuming Marcus Stroman doesn’t have an abbreviated start on Monday, of course). Happ has been sidelined since mid-April due to elbow inflammation, while Liriano hit the DL earlier this month due to shoulder inflammation. Liriano is scheduled for a rehab start tonight and is tentatively slated to return to the Jays for a start against the Yankees on Friday.

could get both and back from the DL this week, Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi writes. Happ could be activated as early as Tuesday for a start against the Reds, as though he may be limited to 65-70 pitches, the Jays bullpen could pick up the slack (assuming doesn’t have an abbreviated start on Monday, of course). Happ has been sidelined since mid-April due to elbow inflammation, while Liriano hit the DL earlier this month due to shoulder inflammation. Liriano is scheduled for a rehab start tonight and is tentatively slated to return to the Jays for a start against the Yankees on Friday. Rockies righty Jon Gray threw a bullpen session today as he continues his recovery from a fractured left foot. Manager Bud Black told the Denver Post’s Nick Groke and other reporters that Gray will undergo leg-strengthening exercises this week in order to allow for fielding practice, and then Gray will embark on a rehab assignment. Despite this rough outline, there is “no timetable for when he returns to a game,” Black said. Gray made only three starts before suffering his stress fracture, though his absence hasn’t stopped the surprising Rockies from posting the National League’s best record.