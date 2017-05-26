International Notes: July 2 Prospects, Garcia, Robert

Ben Badler of Baseball America has provided three separate looks at the 2017-18 international free agency period over the past week or so, running down 20 well-regarded prospects as well as their likely destinations once the signing period kicks off on July 2. Badler’s scouting efforts do require a subscription, though I’d highly recommend it for those who are interested in the international market (as well as the upcoming amateur draft, which BA obviously covers extensively as well). Financial details on all of the names within aren’t available, though Badler does report that 16-year-old Dominican shortstop Wander Franco (not to be confused with the Royals prospect of the same name) is expected to sign with the Rays for a bonus just shy of $4MM. Franco also ranked No. 1 on the International Top 30 of MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez — another invaluable resource for those wishing to brush up on the top international prospects on the market in the weeks leading up to the new signing period. Those seeking a refresher on the new international spending limitations from the most recent collective bargaining agreement can refer back to Badler’s recap from this past December, as well (no subscription required on that one).
A couple more notes on the international market…
- Cuban shortstop Jose Israel Garcia was recently declared a free agent by Major League Baseball, per Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, and he’s drawing interest from a number of clubs. To this point, the Reds, Astros and Padres have all shown interest in Garcia. That would seem to indicate that he’s looking to sign before the current period comes to a close on June 15, as each of those teams has exceeded its 2016-17 pool allotment to the point that they’ll incur maximum penalization in the 2017-18 class. There’s not much data on the 19-year-old Garcia, though Heyman has described him as “slick-fielding.”
- ESPN’s Keith Law wonders (Insider subscription required and recommended) whether the White Sox made a mistake in making such a substantial commitment to Cuban star Luis Robert. As Law notes, position players from Cuba have flopped in the Majors more than they’ve succeeded. Law also adds that he’s spoken to a number of scouts to gauge Robert’s abilities, as he’s yet to be able to see Robert himself, and each scout to whom he spoke offered concerns about Robert’s hit tool. All agreed that he’s athletic and is a plus runner in addition to possessing above-average bat speed and raw power as well, however. Conversely, Law suggests that if one team was going to “overpay” and take such a significant gamble on Robert’s upside, the Cardinals had the best rationale. The Cards are without their top three picks in the 2017 draft after forfeiting one to sign Dexter Fowler and losing another two as punishment in the notorious data breach scandal, thus depriving them of means to add high-impact young talent. While Robert is certainly a risk, the Cardinals’ lack of alternative means of acquiring young talent would’ve made them a better fit to make the gamble. St. Louis was also already over its bonus pool even without Robert, while the Sox only just pushed themselves into the penalty bracket with Robert’s deal.
Comments
Mike M
I didn’t read Laws piece but I’m confused as to how it could be a “bad move” for the ChiSox but would have been a “good move” for the Cardinals?
Just Another Fan
Look, I’m getting really fed up with this “All Cubans aren’t automatic all-stars so lets trash them while theyre still considered prospects” bizarre train of thought that many baseball fans seem to love to bring up.
Success/Fail rates in MLB. ARE. NOT. RACE. RELATED.
We all know this, Robert is a 19 year old prospect, he might be a star he might not, we won’t know until he plays but if he isnt its 100% not a problem or the fault of the team signing him.
We do not view Cubans the same as 1st round draft picks – why???
a1544
Lol wtf bro
Just Another Fan
“As Law notes, position players from Cuba have flopped in the Majors more than they’ve succeeded.”
That is the same for every race of baseball player, but people always bring up for Cubans for some reason.
A great Cuban prospect = 1st rd pick = not all 1st rd picks play in bigs
davidcoonce74
“Cuban” isn’t a race, folks. It’s a nationality.
cincysports24
That’s because the level of play he has faced. Stop reaching for race related issues.
Just Another Fan
“Cubans or Cuban people (Spanish: Cubanos) are the inhabitants or citizens of Cuba. Cuba is a multi-ethnic nation, home to people of different ethnic and national backgrounds. As a result, some Cubans do not treat their nationality as an ethnicity but as a citizenship with various ethnicities and national origins comprising the “Cuban people.”
Depends on the person.
Dookie Howser, MD
Your quote just says that some people see “Cuban” as solely a nationality, while others also view it as their ethnicity. No mention of race, because nobody is arguing that “Cuban” is a race (no more so than “American: or “Australian” or “South African” are).
paulnewman
Cuban is a nationality, not a race.
Dookie Howser, MD
Nobody is saying that this is race related (Cuban is not a race, by the way, but a nationality). It instead has everything to do with how a prospects performance in a given league will translate to MLB success. The same questions come up when players come from Japan or Korea. We also hear about it in the relative pros/cons of selecting US high school or college players in the draft.
Cuban players are not viewed the same as 1st round raft picks for several reasons:
1) Some (not all) of the Cuban players come over when they are a bit older, so they have the possibility to make a big impact quickly (think Cespedes or Puig).
2) The contracts that Cubans have the ability to sign are significantly higher since they are essentially free-agents and can sign contracts at market value, vs draft picks whose signing bonuses are much lower.
3) Our country’s history with Cuba adds a huge amount of intrigue and novelty to the idea of these guys coming to the US, vs some white-bread college kid from Florida.
pplama
So Law says the Sox shouldn’t have signed Robert because it was too much $ and he can’t hit.
But the Cards totally should have bucked-up for him!?
Ever since looking silly, and being called out, for saying Sale would be a bust, his anti-Sox bias has gotten out of control.
Steve Adams
He said if any team was going to spend that much, it should’ve been the one with no other avenue to that type of high-upside but also high-risk talent. That’s not a slam on the Sox — it’s saying that the Cardinals have more reason to be open to taking this level of risk.
Law flat-out lauded the prospect haul that the White Sox got for Sale and Eaton this winter, by the way, and he’s owned the Chris Sale thing numerous times. He also never said he’d be a bust, he said the delivery would make him a reliever (which many, many scouts believed, hence Sale going 13th in the draft as opposed to in the top five).
noraj9
What’s funnier is that the weeks leading up to his signing everyone rants and raves about him. After signing – he can’t hit.
bastros88
Oh ok so according to Keith Law, Roberts has the potential to be a bust because he can’t hit, but would have been a nice pickup for the Cardinals. How in the world does that make sense. maybe I’m missing something?
Steve Adams
Where did I write, and where did Keith write, that Robert would’ve been a “good pickup” for the Cardinals? His rationale is logical: the Cardinals can’t spend on the draft this season because they’ve lost their top three picks (and the slot money that accompanies each), making them a more reasonable team to sign a high-risk commodity like Robert.
The Cards were also already over their bonus pool by enough to penalize them for the next two signing periods. The White Sox were not, which increases the risk from Chicago’s end.
davidcoonce74
It makes perfect sense if you just read what he wrote.
dvmwitt
Well, I could see Preller making a decent offer for him. SS is definitely our weakness, though we do have a lot of young talent in Tatis and last year’s J2’s. I just think Tatis is going to outgrow the position and have to move to 3B. He’s only 18 and is 6’3″
julyn82001
Hmmm Cuban Players aren’t great? Well, ask the A’s when they signed Céspedes… Sure, he was not discipline enough at the plate – they seem to believe in free-swinging style in Cuba -and well Billy Beane ended trading him to the BoSox but Céspedes was fun to watch, definitely…
johnedelux
Keith Law is giving the opinions of scouts he trusts but admittedly has never seen Robert. Jesse Sanchez, from Baseball America, was afraid he was overselling the kid by comparing him to Trout or Griffey Jr , and he has seen the kid live. Take it for what it is. The kid is 19. He’s a tremendous prospect. Good enough for me.