Jeurys Familia Underwent Surgery Today

Mets closer Jeurys Familia underwent surgery this afternoon, GM Sandy Alderson told reports including Mike Puma of the New York Post (links via Twitter) and Marc Carig of Newsday (Twitter links). The club announced yesterday that surgery was possible after Familia was diagnosed with an arterial clot in his right shoulder.

The procedure to deal with the clot is expected to cost Familia several months of action — possibly keeping him out for the rest of the season. While thoracic outlet syndrome wasn’t implicated, the procedure evidently comes with a rather lengthy recovery timeline, as had seemed to be the case when the news broke yesterday.

Obviously, the injury came as quite a surprise given that Familia pitched on Wednesday night without apparent issue (results aside). Alderson explains that the closer advised the organization for the first time before the game that he was experiencing some symptoms, but he was cleared to throw because they were not significant. Evidently, a closer look after Familia’s appearance led to the preliminary diagnosis and a quick turnaround to surgery.

With the loss of Familia, the Mets are now staring at lengthy absences from their best reliever and their best starter, Noah Syndergaard. While there’s talent on hand to step into those roles — Addison Reed is more than capable of closing, while Jacob deGrom is an ace in his own right — the bigger issues arise further down the line. In this case, the club will no longer be able to turn the ball over to the bullpen with the expectation of consecutive shut-down innings (or more, in some cases, given Familia’s multi-inning capabilities).