Mariners Acquire Andrew Aplin, Designate Chris Heston

The Mariners have acquired outfielder Andrew Aplin from the Astros, per a club announcement. Cash or a player to be named later will head to Houston in return. To create room on the 40-man roster, Seattle has designated righty Chris Heston for assignment.
Aplin, 26, had just been designated for assignment when the ’Stros had a need for a 40-man spot. He’ll now head to the division-rival Mariners, who carry a variety of young outfielders on their 40-man roster — a situation with plenty of competition but also a good bit of opportunity.
Seattle is surely intrigued by Aplin’s ability to manage the strike zone, make contact, and get on base. He owns a .375 OBP through thirty games at Triple-A this year. But Aplin has also failed to show much else with the bat at the highest level of the minors, with a composite .245/.341/.329 batting line through 953 total plate appearances over four seasons. He did manage nine home runs in 598 plate appearances at the High-A level back in 2013, however.
The 29-year-old Heston, who’s best known for his 2015 no-hitter, has struggled badly in his limited major league opportunities over the past two seasons. Most recently, he was bombed in a spot start on Sunday. Still, Heston had managed a 3.41 ERA with 8.0 K/9 and 3.1 BB/9 over 31 2/3 innings this year at Triple-A Tacoma.
Comments
24TheKid
So does that mean Overton is starting again? I’m starting to get bored of getting blown out in every game.
ayrbhoy
An OF’er? Seriously? That’s the last position of need right now, unless of course he is acquired to be used in a future trade ala Mallex Smith deal
24TheKid
It could be that we are stock piling players that can fill in if they decide to be sellers at the deadline which i defining am not opposed to. And I definitely agree that Moore should be brought up instead of starting 3 guys that throw BP every game.
ayrbhoy
I’d really like to see Andrew Moore up at the big league level. Doubt he’ll be brought up to face WA, BOS or COL. Maybe next home-stand
ayrbhoy
24thekid- last nights score would have been very different if Cruz makes that catch in RF at 2 outs in the 4th. And I’m sure that heavy rain in the 4th inning affected Bergy’s pitching. Erggh! Pax back yet?
hiflew
So I guess Chris Heston will remain on the board with Bud Smith and Philip Humber as weirdest pitchers in history to throw a no hitter.
Bobo66
He can join the Mets the team he threw the no hitter against
Whyamihere
Not mentioned in the article is that Aplin is a very good defensive OF.