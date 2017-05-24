Headlines

Mariners Acquire Andrew Aplin, Designate Chris Heston

By | at

The Mariners have acquired outfielder Andrew Aplin from the Astros, per a club announcement. Cash or a player to be named later will head to Houston in return. To create room on the 40-man roster, Seattle has designated righty Chris Heston for assignment.

Aplin, 26, had just been designated for assignment when the ’Stros had a need for a 40-man spot. He’ll now head to the division-rival Mariners, who carry a variety of young outfielders on their 40-man roster — a situation with plenty of competition but also a good bit of opportunity.

Seattle is surely intrigued by Aplin’s ability to manage the strike zone, make contact, and get on base. He owns a .375 OBP through thirty games at Triple-A this year. But Aplin has also failed to show much else with the bat at the highest level of the minors, with a composite .245/.341/.329 batting line through 953 total plate appearances over four seasons. He did manage nine home runs in 598 plate appearances at the High-A level back in 2013, however.

The 29-year-old Heston, who’s best known for his 2015 no-hitter, has struggled badly in his limited major league opportunities over the past two seasons. Most recently, he was bombed in a spot start on Sunday. Still, Heston had managed a 3.41 ERA with 8.0 K/9 and 3.1 BB/9 over 31 2/3 innings this year at Triple-A Tacoma.

  1. So does that mean Overton is starting again? I’m starting to get bored of getting blown out in every game.

    0
    0

    • An OF’er? Seriously? That’s the last position of need right now, unless of course he is acquired to be used in a future trade ala Mallex Smith deal

      0
      0

      • It could be that we are stock piling players that can fill in if they decide to be sellers at the deadline which i defining am not opposed to. And I definitely agree that Moore should be brought up instead of starting 3 guys that throw BP every game.

        0
        0

    • I’d really like to see Andrew Moore up at the big league level. Doubt he’ll be brought up to face WA, BOS or COL. Maybe next home-stand

      0
      0

    • 24thekid- last nights score would have been very different if Cruz makes that catch in RF at 2 outs in the 4th. And I’m sure that heavy rain in the 4th inning affected Bergy’s pitching. Erggh! Pax back yet?

      0
      0

  2. So I guess Chris Heston will remain on the board with Bud Smith and Philip Humber as weirdest pitchers in history to throw a no hitter.

    0
    0

