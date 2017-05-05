Mariners Option Mike Zunino, Recall Tuffy Gosewisch

The Mariners have sent catcher Mike Zunino down to Triple-A on optional assignment, the club announced (h/t Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times, on Twitter). He’ll be replaced on the active roster by Tuffy Gosewisch, who’ll pair with veteran Carlos Ruiz behind the dish.
It’s no doubt disappointing for both player and team that he’s heading back down. There was plenty of renewed optimism for him after a resurgent late-2016 run in which he slashed .207/.318/.470 and hit a dozen home runs in 192 plate appearances.
Of course, at that point the former third-overall draft pick was already returning from a demotion. His power numbers and abilities behind the dish haven’t been enough to make up for a big problem with strikeouts. Through 80 plate appearances in 2017, the power has also dissipated. Zunino has gone down on strikes in 37.5% of his plate appearances and is hitting just .167/.250/.236 on the year.
The 33-year-old Gosewisch was acquired over the winter in order to provide depth. His track record in the majors — .199/.237/.286 through 416 plate appearances — doesn’t give much reason to think he’ll provide a major offensive boost. But perhaps he’ll be able to put up somewhat more palatable numbers while Zunino again looks to iron things out at Triple-A.
sportsfan60
The right decision, but they didn’t have a back up plan …
davbee
Yes they do, that’s why they acquired Ruiz.
24TheKid
And Ruiz is doing just as good as Zunino this season.
davbee
In 22 intermittent at bats. Perhaps you’ve heard the term “small sample size.” And even if he doesn’t hit, he works great with the pitching staff, so he adds value.
ReverieDays
What else is new. This guy isn’t very good.
bounty98
Ruiz at least has a history of being good which sadly Zunino lacks, how about giving Ruiz some regular at-bats before condemning him
jbaker3170
.207/.318 is considered resurgent?? Well, when you’re Zunino, pretty much so
davbee
You seem to have left off Zunino’s .470 slugging and .787 OPS last season.
Jeff Todd
He’ll never hit for average, but if he could return to that level of production — significantly above-average overall with decent OBP (he had a strong walk rate) and very good power — he’d be a quality regular at his position.
KCelts
So much for me thinking Zunino was going to be a fantasy sleeper this year……