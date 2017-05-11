Marlins Acquire Nick Noonan From Brewers

The Marlins have added infielder Nick Noonan to their Triple-A club, according to Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald (on Twitter). MLB.com’s Joe Frisaro further tweets that Noonan was acquired from the Brewers in exchange for cash.

The addition of Noonan, 28, comes at a time when the Marlins’ infield has been ravaged by injuries. Martin Prado, Adeiny Hechavarria and Miguel Rojas have each landed on the disabled list between Monday and Wednesday this week, prompting the Fish to bring up J.T. Riddle and Stephen Lombardozzi from Triple-A. Noonan figures to receive some of the playing time that Riddle and Lombardozzi would’ve been in line for in New Orleans. With further injuries in the Majors and/or impressive play in Triple-A, he could conceivably see some big league time as well.

Noonan, after all, has logged MLB time in each of the past two seasons (and in three of the past four). He was with the Padres in 2016 and the Giants (who drafted and developed him) in 2015 and 2013. Once considered one of the best prospects in the Giants’ farm system, Noonan has yet to capitalize on multiple promotions to the Majors, hitting .193/.239/.234 in 155 plate appearances between San Francisco and San Diego. He’s been better in Triple-A, where he’s managed a .273/.321/.371 batting line in parts of seven seasons.