Marlins Claim Christian Colon, Designate Steve Lombardozzi

The Marlins have claimed infielder Christian Colon off waivers from the Royals, per a club announcement. Miami designated fellow infielder Steve Lombardozzi to create roster space.
Colon, who just turned 28, had played a limited role thus far for Kansas City in 2017 and was designated for assignment recently. He carried a .263/.323/.329 batting line over 348 plate appearances in his four seasons with the Royals. While that fell far shy of expectations when Colon was taken with the fourth overall pick of the 2010 draft, he did end up playing a notable role in the organization’s 2014-15 postseason runs.
The Marlins have scrambled to find infield help over the past several weeks amidst a wave of injuries. Colon will now take the place of Lombardozzi, who was hitless in eight plate appearances. He has appeared in just 34 MLB games since the start of the 2014 season, but had been a regular contributor for the Nationals before that. Lombardozzi opened the current season at Triple-A, slashing .250/.289/.317 over 129 plate appearances.
Comments
00944
What a great pickup
tharrie0820
Bro you make me want to hashtag. This is a solid pickup not a great one
agentx
Whatever your choice of adjectives, Colon represents a definite upgrade over Lombardozzi and Yefri Perez.
oct27
CC was part of two of the biggest plays in Royals history – and he’s a great dude.
Good luck to him in Miami – hopefully he can carve out a utility role at the ML level for the next few years.
TheMichigan
Can you refresh my memory on just which plays those were? I have two very different plays in mind.
ba2929
1) Scored the winning run in the 2014 Wild Card game. The Royals first post-season win in 29 years.
2) Drove in the winning run in Game 5 of the 2015 World Series. The Royals first World Series title in 30 years.