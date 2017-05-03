Marlins Place Edinson Volquez On 10-Day DL

The Marlins have placed righty Edinson Volquez on the 10-day DL, according to Andy Slater of 940-AM WINZ (via Twitter). Fellow righty Nick Wittgren is expected to replace him on the active roster, though that move won’t account for the open rotation spot.

Volquez departed his outing last night with a blister on his thumb that manager Don Mattingly labeled as significant after the game. Before departing, the right-hander managed to accumulate both eight walks and nine strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings — representing one of the strangest pitching lines you’ll ever see.

Getting Volquez back is of paramount importance to Miami, which promised him $22MM over two years to front a questionable starting staff. Through six starts, he has thrown 28 2/3 innings of 4.71 ERA ball. Both his strikeout (10.0 K/9) and walk (6.9 BB/9) rates ballooned after his strange appearance yesterday, though it seems reasonable to expect they’ll settle back in more typical ranges. (In recent years, Volquez has sat at just under seven strikeouts and just over three free passes per nine.)

The Marlins don’t exactly have enviable rotation depth behind the current starting five. Justin Nicolino could be the first man up, though he has managed just 3.5 K/9 over 153 1/3 MLB frames. Alternatively, the organization could go with current MLB relievers Jarlin Garcia or Jose Urena.