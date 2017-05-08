Marlins Place Martin Prado On Disabled List

The Marlins announced today that third baseman Martin Prado, who missed the bulk of the season’s first month due to a hamstring strain, has been placed back on the 10-day disabled list with another hamstring strain. Infielder J.T. Riddle has been recalled from Triple-A New Orleans to fill his spot on the roster.

There’s been no timetable given by the Marlins just yet, though Tim Healey of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel provided some context on the injury last night. Healey, who notes that Prado appears to have injured a different portion of the same hamstring, was able to walk on the injury after suffering a Grade 1 strain in the World Baseball Classic. This time, however, Prado told reporters that walking on the injury was more difficult. Prado was out through April 17 with the first hamstring strain.

In Prado’s previous absence, Derek Dietrich shouldered the workload at third base, and that’s likely to be the arrangement for the Marlins once again. Riddle could see some time at third base as well, although like Dietrich, he’s a left-handed bat, so there’s no opportunity for a platoon setup. To this point in the season, Prado had batted .290/.315/.406 in 73 plate appearances, whereas Dietrich has hit .224/.348/.293 in roughly the same sample size.