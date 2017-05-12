Marlins Select Mike Aviles, Designate Yefri Perez

The infield-needy Marlins have announced several roster moves. The team has selected the contract of veteran Mike Aviles, optioning catcher Tomas Telis to create a spot on the active roster while designating infielder Yefri Perez to create 40-man space.
Aviles was signed only days ago to a minors pact. The 36-year-old struggled badly last year with the Tigers after declining at the plate over the course of a three-year run with the Indians. He hasn’t appeared since being released last year following a mid-season trade to the Braves.
It’s anybody’s guess what Aviles will be able to contribute after having only a little time to prepare. But he’s a respected presence, and the need is acute given the flood of injuries to infielders that recently hit the organization.
Evidently, the club did not feel that the 26-year-old Perez was a better option. He saw brief MLB action last year — mostly as a defensive replacement or pinch-runner — and had held onto a 40-man spot, but his typically poor offensive numbers had further faded this year. Over 123 plate appearances at Double-A, Perez has slashed just .131/.283/.162. He has stolen quite a few bags in past years — including 73 in 2015 — but owns only a .251/.310/.305 batting line over nine seasons in the minors.
Comments
rxbrgr
It’s amazing how two at-bats in the minors can get you ready for the major leagues. Psssh who needs spring training.
MathTeacherSDSUAlumni619
Some guys need no minor league at bats. Jose Abreu comes to mind. link to fangraphs.com