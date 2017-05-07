Marlins To Sign Mike Aviles To Minors Contract

The Marlins have agreed to sign veteran infielder Mike Aviles to a minor league deal, Tim Healey of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. The deal will become official once Aviles passes a physical, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald tweets.

Aviles hit .210/.258/.269 over 181 PA for the Tigers last season and was traded to the Braves as part of the deal that brought Erick Aybar to Detroit last August. Aviles was released just a few days later without ever playing a game for Atlanta, and he hasn’t caught on with a big league organization since, though he did play for Puerto Rico during the World Baseball Classic. Healey reports that Aviles is working out at the Marlins’ extended Spring Training camp (undoubtedly to get back into full playing shape after missing out on regular spring work) and will see some action there before heading to Triple-A.

The Marlins’ infield situation received a pair of blows on Sunday with the news that Martin Prado is likely headed back to the DL with another hamstring injury, while Miguel Rojas may also require a 10-day DL stint due to an injured thumb. Aviles isn’t expected to step into the big league roster, however, but rather to provide depth at Triple-A in place of J.T. Riddle, who is likely to be called up as Prado’s replacement.

Aviles has seen extensive action at shortstop, second and third base over his 11-year career, not to mention even some starts at all three outfield positions. This versatility and a well-regarded clubhouse presence has helped Aviles sustain a memorable career, despite a lack of production (a career .262/.295/.378 slash line in 3137 PA) at the plate.