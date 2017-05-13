Marlins’ Wei-Yin Chen Out Indefinitely

When the Marlins placed left-hander Wei-Yin Chen on the disabled list with a tired arm last Saturday, their hope was that he’d only miss one start. Now, after Chen suffered a setback during a bullpen session Saturday, the Marlins are unsure when (or if) he’ll pitch again this year, reports Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald.
Chen’s arm “just doesn’t feel right,” according to manager Don Mattingly, who added: “At this point, you feel like you really can’t count on him in the near future when it happens like this. Obviously, this is turning into more than what we thought it was going to be.”
Comments
nationals2017
do any of you know if he pitched in the world baseball classic? If so could this have influenced this injury?
panther0606
No he didn’t.