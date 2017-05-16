Mets Place Asdrubal Cabrera On 10-Day DL, Move Jeurys Familia To 60-Day DL

The Mets have placed shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera on the 10-day DL, per a club announcement. His active roster spot will go to reliever Neil Ramirez, whose signing was made official, with the 40-man spot cleared by moving Jeurys Familia to the 60-day DL.

Cabrera has a sprained left thumb, per the club announcement. The specifics of that injury had caused some confusion recently. While Cabrera seemingly believed there was a ligament tear, the club stated that the issue with the thumb is limited to the joint.

It’s not immediately clear just how long Cabrera will be down, though perhaps there’s some cause for optimism. After all, he had been trying to play through the injury, so it may be that a sufficient rest will allow it to fully heal without a long layoff or rehab stint.