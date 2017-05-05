Headlines

Mets Place Travis d’Arnaud On 10-Day DL

By | at

The Mets have announced that catcher Travis d’Arnaud is going on the 10-day DL. His roster spot will go to righty Rafael Montero, who is stepping into the rotation at least temporarily.

While it had seemed d’Arnaud would avoid a DL stint for a wrist issue, it became a bigger problem after the injury was aggravated in a recent game. It’s unfortunate to see d’Arnaud go down yet again, though indications are that it won’t be a protracted absence. Manager Terry Collins told reporters including Marc Carig of Newsday (Twitter link) that the hope is d’Arnaud can ramp back up after only a week or so of rest.

Comments

  1. Look at the Mets, using the disabled list correctly.

    0
    0

  2. The DL is like going out to the club for the Mets. “You going to the DL tonight?”
    “Nah, I will meet you there tomorrow!”

    0
    0

