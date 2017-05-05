Mets Place Travis d’Arnaud On 10-Day DL

The Mets have announced that catcher Travis d’Arnaud is going on the 10-day DL. His roster spot will go to righty Rafael Montero, who is stepping into the rotation at least temporarily.
While it had seemed d’Arnaud would avoid a DL stint for a wrist issue, it became a bigger problem after the injury was aggravated in a recent game. It’s unfortunate to see d’Arnaud go down yet again, though indications are that it won’t be a protracted absence. Manager Terry Collins told reporters including Marc Carig of Newsday (Twitter link) that the hope is d’Arnaud can ramp back up after only a week or so of rest.
Comments
Reflect
Look at the Mets, using the disabled list correctly.
nats2012
The DL is like going out to the club for the Mets. “You going to the DL tonight?”
“Nah, I will meet you there tomorrow!”