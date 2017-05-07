Mets Suspend Matt Harvey

The Mets have suspended right-hander Matt Harvey three days without pay for a violation of club rules, reports Anthony DiComo of MLB.com (Twitter links). Harvey was supposed to start Sunday against the Marlins, but they’ve selected the contract of Triple-A left-hander Adam Wilk to take his place.

The Mets are unwilling to reveal the reason for Harvey’s brief ban, per DiComo, with manager Terry Collins saying, “We’ll keep it in-house, the way it’s supposed to be.”

Sunday’s development continues a less-than-ideal year-plus for Harvey, who hasn’t resembled his previous top-of-the-rotation form since the beginning of last season. Harvey logged a 4.86 ERA over 92 2/3 innings in 2016, and then underwent season-ending thoracic outlet syndrome surgery in July. In his return this season, the 28-year-old has continued to throw hard, yet his once-high strikeout rate has dropped to 5.14 per nine innings and he has posted a career-worst walk rate (3.34 per nine) over 35 frames. Thanks in part to his declining K/BB ratio and swinging-strike percentage (7.4, down from 11.7 from 2012-16), not to mention a sky-high home run-to-fly ball ratio (21.2 percent), Harvey’s ERA sits at a lofty 5.14 through six starts.