Mets Suspend Matt Harvey

The Mets have suspended right-hander Matt Harvey three days without pay for a violation of club rules, reports Anthony DiComo of MLB.com (Twitter links). Harvey was supposed to start Sunday against the Marlins, but they’ve selected the contract of Triple-A left-hander Adam Wilk to take his place.
The Mets are unwilling to reveal the reason for Harvey’s brief ban, per DiComo, with manager Terry Collins saying, “We’ll keep it in-house, the way it’s supposed to be.”
Sunday’s development continues a less-than-ideal year-plus for Harvey, who hasn’t resembled his previous top-of-the-rotation form since the beginning of last season. Harvey logged a 4.86 ERA over 92 2/3 innings in 2016, and then underwent season-ending thoracic outlet syndrome surgery in July. In his return this season, the 28-year-old has continued to throw hard, yet his once-high strikeout rate has dropped to 5.14 per nine innings and he has posted a career-worst walk rate (3.34 per nine) over 35 frames. Thanks in part to his declining K/BB ratio and swinging-strike percentage (7.4, down from 11.7 from 2012-16), not to mention a sky-high home run-to-fly ball ratio (21.2 percent), Harvey’s ERA sits at a lofty 5.14 through six starts.
Comments
unsaturatedmatz
What on earth is going on?
chuckymorris
lol what
Douggy44
What did he do to get that
lukenolan15
What rules did he break?
Ironman_4life
Ut oh
Brixton
What are the odds he ripped the Mets for destroying their entire team because of poor management
rustyhinge
Management is the only reason this team is any good.
Truck Norris
Well that’s just a TON if information
causality
The dark knight. What a joke.
partyatnapolis
maybe it was for his horrible ERA
MB923
Surprised they didn’t suspend Plawecki for the prank he did. (Look up TJ Rivera, Kevin Plawecki , locker)
jtworsley
Maybe Harvey put it there
metsws
Probably hungover from drinking last night and wasn’t able to pitch today at 1
Grantly
He was probably the one who put the dildo in Plawecki’s locker lol
Brandon Burgess
That’s probably a good guess
Doc44
Got heeeeeem
HeyJK
Bet he was the one who left the giant dildo in Plawecki’s locker lol
GeoKaplan
Harvey is being paid over $5M for 2017, so even understanding that he pays union dues, agent fees, taxes, etc from that gross salary figure–his net income this year is still millions, just from his Mets contract.
So 3 days without pay is almost Kabuki, instead of discipline. Unless he’s financially incompetent, he won’t miss 3 days of pay. Apparently, the Mets had to do something, and this was deemed the appropriate penalty for whatever the infraction was.
Still, is feels like a mom giving a 35-year-old son a time out for something said or done. It is a feeble and anachronistic response to whatever the problem is.