Mets To Sign Neil Ramirez

The Mets have agreed to a deal with free-agent righty Neil Ramirez, per Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports (via Twitter). Ramirez, who just hit the open market after rejecting an outright assignment, will receive a major league pact.

Ramirez, 27, opened the season with the Giants before being claimed off waivers by the Blue Jays. He was designated and outrighted before seeing any action with Toronto, though, and just went unclaimed the second time through the wire.

New York will need to place Ramirez on its active roster, as he cannot be optioned. The club will evidently be banking on Ramirez’s peripherals turning around his results. He gave up 15 earned runs in 10 1/3 innings with San Francisco, but also managed an 18:4 K/BB ratio with a strong 12.6% swinging-strike rate while dealing with some clear evidence of bad luck (.500 BABIP; 33.0% strand rate).