Miguel Rojas Diagnosed With Broken Thumb

The Marlins will be without utility infielder Miguel Rojas for several months, MLB.com’s Joe Frisaro reports on Twitter. He has been diagnosed with a broken thumb that will require a cast.

That news comes at a particularly inopportune time for the Fish, who also just lost third baseman Martin Prado to the DL. It’s likely that Rojas would have helped cover at the hot corner along with Derek Dietrich, while continuing to fill in at short and second base. Instead, the club will be forced to lean on rookie J.T. Riddle for quite a bit longer than had been hoped when Rojas was hurt yesterday.

Rojas has somewhat quietly played a notable reserve role for Miami over the past few years. But his importance to the club has grown substantially early in the current season. Rojas has already taken 73 plate appearances — more than both Dietrich and shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria — and provided a useful .338/.389/.400 slash line with just eight strikeouts.

While there’s not much reason to think that Rojas’s high-contact, power-less approach will ever allow him to be even an average hitter over the long haul, that doesn’t mean he can’t be a useful player. Metrics have graded him as a positive around the infield, and perhaps he can do enough offensively to hang on as a solid utility piece if he can hold onto his current increase in walk rate (up to 8.2%).