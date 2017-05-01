Minor MLB Transactions: 5/1/17

We’ll track the day’s minor moves here:
- The Mariners have acquired minor-league third baseman Seth Mejias-Brean from the Reds, per an announcement from Triple-A Louisville (via Twitter). It’s not yet known what Cincinnati will receive in return. Mejias-Brean is a 26-year-old who was taken in the eighth round of the 2012 draft out of the University of Arizona. At times, he has been considered one of the organization’s better prospects. But his star has faded in recent years as the early promise has not translated to the upper minors. Over 546 total plate appearances at Triple-A since the start of 2016, Mejias-Brean has slashed just .232/.293/.310 with six home runs.
Comments
tyhart12
Hmmm…interesting. Worst case he was a depth piece but I get he was fading fast. Curious how this deal came about and the return???