Minor MLB Transactions: 5/3/17

We’ll keep tabs on the day’s minor moves in this post …
- The Blue Jays announced that they have released catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia. He had been designated for assignment recently. Saltalamacchia opened the year as the team’s reserve catcher, but never got it going offensively. The high-power, high-K switch-hitter did more of the latter, going down on strikeouts 16 times while recording only a single base hit over 26 trips to the plate. Saltalamacchia also struggled last year, though he did hit a dozen long balls in just 292 plate appearances.
- Angels lefty Greg Mahle was outrighted to Triple-A after clearing waivers, per a club announcement. The 24-year-old was working at Salt Lake already, but gave up his 40-man spot when the team had a need for more pitching at the MLB level. Mahle reached the bigs last year, but struggled to a 5.40 ERA with 6.9 K/9 against 4.9 BB/9 in his 18 1/3 innings.
Comments
jimmertee
Oh what a surprise, Salty is released. He never should have been on the Jays in the first place. Maile shouldn’t be on the Jays either. There is a reason that TAMPA BAY RAYS cut him loose. Rant over.
Bub27
He’s too “salty for his shirt”