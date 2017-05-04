Headlines

Minor MLB Transactions: 5/4/17

By | at

We’ll track the day’s minor moves in this post …

  • The Tigers have sold the contract of righty Jake Brigham to Korea’s Nexen Heroes, per a club announcement. Brigham, 29, is a former sixth rounder who reached the majors in 2015 with the Braves. But he struggled in that stint and hasn’t been back since. Brigham had not yet appeared with the Detroit organization since signing a minors pact over the winter. Last year, he pitched in Japan, throwing 34 1/3 innings of 5.24 ERA ball with 7.1 K/9 against 4.2 BB/9.
Comments

  1. Whenever I hear his name, I think of Jake Brigance from John Grishams A Time to Kill.

    • My favorite movie, spent a lot of time in Canton Miss., everything u see in the movie is real, round courthouse, law firm etc.

  2. You have been traded to Korea, hopefully you can speak Korean and like Korean food. I would just retire from the sport and avoid having to move across the country

  3. Yeeeaaa…….scary time to be in Korea, with the loose cannon up north.

