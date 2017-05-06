Minor MLB Transactions: 5/6/17

Saturday’s minor moves:
- The Marlins have signed left-handed swingman Chris O’Grady to a minor league contract. A 10th-round pick in 2012, the now-27-year-old spent his first five professional seasons with the Angels but never reached the majors as a member of the organization. In 34 2/3 Triple-A innings a year ago (22 appearances, two starts), O’Grady recorded a 4.15 ERA, 6.23 K/9 against 3.12 BB/9, and a 42.6 percent ground-ball rate.
Comments
jobline4u
like Dawn answered I’m stunned that somebody ready to benefit $8730 in half a month on the
web . you can attempt this out>>>>>>>>>>> ＷＷＷ.99homejobs.ＣＯＭ