Minor MLB Transactions: 5/6/17

Here are the minor moves of the day:
- Rays outfielder Shane Peterson has cleared waivers, but will still have an opportunity to decide whether to accept an outright assignment, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports on Twitter. He had been designated for assignment recently. The 29-year-old has hit quite well in the upper minors, and was off to a solid-enough start with Tampa Bay (.263/.317/.395), but will need to await another opportunity at Triple-A or strike out on the open market.
- The Rockies have outrighted infielder Cristhian Adames after he cleared waivers, the team announced. Also a DFA casualty, Adames will take up residence at Albuquerque. The 25-year-old saw 121 games of action last year for Colorado, but was used minimally in the early going of the current season, failing to record a hit in 14 plate appearances.
- The Blue Jays have acquired catcher Pat Cantwell from the Rangers, per announcements from both teams. A player to be named or cash will head to Texas in return. The 27-year-old, a third-round pick in the 2012 draft, was off to a rough start this year at Triple-A. He has managed only a .226/.296/.265 batting line in 286 plate appearances at the highest level of the minors.
- After his recent release from the Orioles, outfielder Michael Choice has signed on with the Brewers on a minors deal, per SB Nation’s Chris Cotillo (Twitter link). Once the tenth overall pick of the draft, Choice has bounced around in recent years. Choice was struggling badly at Triple-A with the O’s, with just a single hit in 32 plate appearances. He’ll report to Double-A with his new organization.
Comments
TheChanceyColborn
Michael Choice. There’s a name I hadn’t heard in a while. Guess he’s washed up now.
jimmertee
Yes! Jays made a deal for a catcher! Who suggested that they should try and do that? Maile is not the long term answer so I guess they are trying another option. Good on the Jays. This guy has no power, but can hit doubles and he has hit in AAA for average. I have no knowledge on his defensive or game calling/framing abilities but he is a bonifide older prospect and was probably not going to get a decent shot at playing in MLB for Texas with the 3 catchers that they already have and they likely didin’t have to give up much. Go Jays Go. Let the rebuild begin.
bluejays92
This is some serious excitement for nothing more than a depth move. He’s likely still behind Ohlman on the depth chart, and maybe behind Monsalve.
jimmertee
It seems to me that the Jays executive are filling up the organization with prospects…not only at the lower levels. This is a good thing. Guys like Maile are going nowhere, and I suggest aht at the trading deadline if they acan get a deal for Martin, the Jays will move him. Believe it.
TheWestCoastRyan
I wonder if he’s a distant cousin of the guitarist for Alice in Chains but one of his ancestors had rhotacism
bsteady7
Is this ^ guy for real?