MLBTR Originals

Here’s a look back at MLBTR’s original content from the past week.
- MLBTR contributor Chuck Wasserstrom continued his detailed look back at the 1992 expansion draft, from which the Rockies and Marlins assembled their first rosters. Part 3 came out this week; here are parts 1 and 2. “Eric Young turned out to be a heckuva ball player. Vinny Castilla turned out to be an All-Star. So we made some good selections – as did (then-Marlins GM) David (Dombrowski),” said then-Rockies GM Bob Gebhard. Dombrowski grabbed players like Trevor Hoffman, Jeff Conine and Carl Everett.
- MLBTR contributor and pitcher Tim Dillard shared a collection of “random thoughts” in the latest installment of his Inner Monologue series, including a look back at a conversation he once had with childhood hero Bobby Bonilla.
- Chuck also offered a long look back at the 2009 Diamondbacks draft that produced A.J. Pollock, as well as Paul Goldschmidt, who lasted until the eighth round. “Once he got into pro baseball, he reshaped his approach, reshaped how he ate, reshaped how he went about his business in physical training, and of course, then jetted himself to what he’s doing now,” Tom Allison, the Diamondbacks’ scouting director at the time, told Chuck. “Those are the great ones.”
- Tim Dierkes looked at the top ten free agents of the upcoming offseason, with a trio of starting pitchers — Yu Darvish, Johnny Cueto and Jake Arrieta — at the top.
- Jeff listed 2017’s top 30 trade deadline candidates, headed by White Sox closer David Robertson.
- On a related topic, Connor Byrne listed seven trade candidates who have hurt their stock. Pirates star Andrew McCutchen tops the list.
- Jason Martinez profiled prospects from the Rays, Rangers, White Sox, Mets and Braves in the latest entry in his Knocking Down The Door series.
- Jeff examined the impending free agency of A’s first baseman Yonder Alonso, who’s been one of the season’s most pleasant surprises so far.
