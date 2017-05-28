Nationals Sign Sean O’Sullivan To Minors Deal

The Nationals have signed right-hander Sean O’Sullivan to a minor league contract, according to a team announcement.

The 29-year-old O’Sullivan is returning from Korea, where he opened the season with the Nexen Heroes of the hitter-friendly KBO and allowed 14 earned runs on 17 hits in just eight innings. O’Sullivan hasn’t been anywhere near that woeful stateside, though his numbers in the majors and at Triple-A still aren’t great. He most recently appeared in the big leagues last season with the Red Sox, logging five appearances and four starts. O’Sullivan pitched to a 6.75 ERA, with 5.48 K/9, 2.53 BB/9 and a 36.5 percent ground-ball rate, in 21 1/3 innings with Boston. The journeyman’s career numbers aren’t all that different, as O’Sullivan has logged a 6.01 ERA, 4.39 K/9, 3.2 BB/9 and a 40.1 grounder mark during a 323 2/3-inning span in which he has also seen action with the Angels, Royals, Padres and Phillies.

As a Triple-A hurler, O’Sullivan owns a passable 4.25 ERA and strikeout and walk rates of 6.2 and 2.7, respectively, in 796 1/3 frames.