Neil Ramirez Elects Free Agency

Reliever Neil Ramirez, whom the Blue Jays designated for assignment on Tuesday, has rejected an outright assignment to Triple-A in favor of free agency, per a team announcement.

The 27-year-old Ramirez didn’t last long with the Toronto organization, which claimed him off waivers from the Giants on May 4 and designated him less than a week later. Ramirez’s only action this year has come with San Francisco, with which he threw 10 1/3 innings and, despite racking up 18 strikeouts against four walks, allowed 15 earned runs on 16 hits.