NL Central Notes: Davis, Pirates, Shaw

The Reds announced this morning that right-hander Rookie Davis has been optioned to Triple-A Louisville. The 24-year-old Davis, acquired in the trade that sent Aroldis Chapman to the Yankees, had a nice season in Double-A last year and performed well in Spring Training, but he’s been hit hard through five starts in the Majors. Davis has worked a total of 19 innings, yielding 16 earned runs (7.58 ERA) on 29 hits and 13 walks with 15 strikeouts. A corresponding move hasn’t been announced, though Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer tweets that a Triple-A arm is likely to be recalled to join the rotation rather than turning to Robert Stephenson for a spot start.
A couple more notes from the NL Central…
- The Pirates have, incredibly, deployed 30 different lineups and 29 different defensive alignments (not including the starting pitcher) thus far in 2017, per Stephen J. Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. A large portion of the shuffles have been borne out of necessity, as Nesbitt also points out that the Bucs are currently carrying nine rookies on their roster. “There’s not always experienced guys to go get,” said manager Clint Hurdle of the team’s youthful composition. “With what’s happened to us, this wasn’t the plan coming in. This is an adapt, improvise and overcome situation.” While many Pirates fans have clamored for the team to pursue outside help, Hurdle suggested that improvements aren’t available at this time. “We don’t feel there have been better options outside,” said the manager.
- Nesbitt also writes that the Pirates now seem to have entirely scrapped their offseason outfield realignment, as Gregory Polanco has been shifted back to right field. The suspension of Starling Marte led Pittsburgh to move Andrew McCutchen back to center field, and Polanco’s shift back to right field is tied to the revolving door that the Bucs have had at that spot. “He’s done fine. Pretty average metrics in left,” said Hurdle of Polanco. “But we keep shuffling guys into right, and we’ve already got a guy who has played right pretty well.” Of course, Polanco’s move across the outfield could lead to similar issues in left field. Asked if he’ll keep Polanco in right field once Marte returns from his suspension, Hurdle said the team hasn’t yet made that decision.
- Brewers third baseman Travis Shaw and Red Sox right-hander Tyler Thornburg were swapped for one another this offseason but are in very different places as Milwaukee takes on Boston in interleague play, notes Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. Shaw has settled in as the Brewers’ cleanup hitter, and his seven homers, 24 RBIs and .544 slugging percentage would all lead the Red Sox. Thornburg, meanwhile, has yet to pitch in a game for the Sox due to a shoulder impingement that has him on the disabled list. Thornburg expressed frustration about his injury and his subsequent inability to face his former team, while Shaw admitted that the games against his former team mean a bit more. “Everybody is a competitor,” Shaw told Haudricourt. “You want to kind of show your old team up.” The trade looks to be a good one for the Brewers at present, though a healthy Thornburg could certainly balance out the scales. The 28-year-old logged a 2.15 ERA and averaged better than 12 strikeouts per nine innings pitched with Milwaukee last year.
This is why you don’t give up solid players/prospects for one year wonders like Thornburg. Don’t get me wrong I loved the guy in Milwaukee but he hasn’t proven it longer than 70 innings. The jury is still out of course but I bet Boston missed Shaw quite a bit with how terrible and injured Pablo has been…again..
Yeah, Thornburg was good for the Brewers when healthy but the trade looks great for Milwaukee right now.
Agreed that this move is working out much better for the Brewers, though at the time of the trade it seemed just about everyone thought it was fair. This is the astronomical price of relief pitching today. It’s ridiculous. It makes me happy to see the Brewers using mostly homegrown, or at least “home-groomed” players in the bullpen. Our only major free agent signing, Neftali Feliz, has been mostly bad. The only reason he’s converting saves is he’s getting mostly 2-3 run leads in his opportunities. Here’s to hoping he’s gone by the deadline and we have Knebel/Torres/Barnes (not in that order necessarily) pitching 7/8/9.
The Pirates were iffy coming into this season, but Marte’s decision to go rogue really threw a monkey wrench into the works.
Question: If (as it was reported) the Pirates knew in Spring Training that Marte was appealing his proposed suspension, and probably wouldn’t win the appeal, why didn’t they quietly bolster the OF lineup then?
Because teams aren’t necessarily informed of the suspension. The player and the agent know, but teams aren’t informed unless the player/agent inform the team.
The Pirates suck. The manager (who absolutely earned his MOTY award a few years ago) makes terrible decisions, the defense is bad (probably because no one plays the same position two days in a row) and they can’t hit with any kind of consistency (probably because the lineup is different every night). I want them to win and I’m really hoping the season isn’t over *already* but man, they are hard to watch in this current state. It’s heartbreaking.
Can’t wait (he says sarcastically) to see Jaso, Osuna, et al, playing that PNC LF.