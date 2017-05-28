NL East Notes: Wright, Nationals, Hand, Phillies

David Wright’s last game was on May 27, 2016, which means that over a year has passed since the star third baseman has taken the field for the Mets. As Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News writes, Wright’s absence is heavily felt both on the field and inside the Mets clubhouse. Since Wright was recently shut down from throwing during his recovery from a shoulder impingement, it doesn’t look like Wright will return any time soon. Wright played in just 75 games in 2015-16 thanks to spinal stenosis and neck surgery, and given the seriousness of these injuries, it’s no surprise that there has been retirement speculation, though Wright himself has said that he enjoys the process and is hopeful of a return.

