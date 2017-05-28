NL East Notes: Wright, Nationals, Hand, Phillies

David Wright’s last game was on May 27, 2016, which means that over a year has passed since the star third baseman has taken the field for the Mets. As Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News writes, Wright’s absence is heavily felt both on the field and inside the Mets clubhouse. Since Wright was recently shut down from throwing during his recovery from a shoulder impingement, it doesn’t look like Wright will return any time soon. Wright played in just 75 games in 2015-16 thanks to spinal stenosis and neck surgery, and given the seriousness of these injuries, it’s no surprise that there has been retirement speculation, though Wright himself has said that he enjoys the process and is hopeful of a return.
Here’s the latest from around the NL East…
- The Nationals are one of many teams who have interest in Padres southpaw Brad Hand, Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports (Twitter link). Reports from earlier this week indicated that that Padres were getting a lot of trade buzz about Hand, who has posted a 2.00 ERA, 11.7 K/9 and 3.18 K/BB rate in 27 innings this season. It isn’t surprising that Washington is one of the teams in the mix given the Nats’ bullpen issues this season — Nationals relievers entered the day with a cumulative 5.17 ERA, the highest bullpen ERA in baseball.
- The Phillies haven’t seen much return on their offseason strategy of adding veterans on short-term deals, Matt Gelb of the Philadelphia Inquirer writes. Joaquin Benoit, Clay Buchholz, Jeremy Hellickson, Howie Kendrick, and Michael Saunders have all been either injured or largely ineffective in the season’s first two months. While this isn’t a huge competitive concern to the rebuilding Phils, Gelb notes that if these veterans continue to struggle, it could lead to questions about the evaluation process used by GM Matt Klentak’s front office to pursue these players.
Comments
pickme123
Hey Mark (or anyone from MLBTR)… what’s your opinion on a return for Wright?
pickme123
sdsuphilip
I’m not Mark but I believe this going down the route of Chris Bosh, I doubt he plays again
sdsuphilip
Insert terribly lopsided Nationals fan trade proposal to be responded by terribly lopsided Padres fan trade proposal
padres_2020
Hand for Trea Turner and Bryce Harper, plus a 20% share in Lerner Enterprises..
DVail1979
how about seriously .. Hand to Washington and Fedde and Dido to SD? Seems legit and could help both franchises
DVail1979
Difo
timmy3558
I’m glad he said terribly lopsided
ReverieDays
Its long past time to still call Wright a “Star” third baseman.