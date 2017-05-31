NL Notes: Franco, Capps, Stephenson, Gsellman

The Phillies have at least held internal discussions about giving third baseman Maikel Franco some time at Triple-A, manager Pete Mackanin told reporters including Jim Salisbury of CSNPhilly.com. Though nothing has been decided, and Mackanin was non-committal, that’s certainly a notable development. Franco, 24, has long been viewed as a building block for the Phils. But he took a step back last year after an excellent 2015 season, and currently owns a disappointing .209/.268/.349 slash through 190 plate appearances in the current campaign.
Here’s more from around the National League:
- It’s still not clear just when righty Carter Capps will make his Padres debut. As Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports on Twitter, skipper Andy Green indicated that the reliever “drew mixed reviews” for his work on the bump yesterday. He’s scheduled to throw against live hitters in another controlled scenario on Friday. Capps, who missed all of 2016 due to Tommy John surgery, has struggled in eight rehab appearances thus far.
- The Reds have optioned righty Robert Stephenson to Tripe-A, C. Trent Rosecrans of the Cincinnati Enquirer tweets. He’ll be replaced by fellow right-hander Jackson Stephens. Things have not gone as hoped for the former first round draft pick. Through 24 2/3 innings in 13 appearances, he carries an 8.03 ERA. Stephenson has been knocked around for 33 hits (including seven long balls) while recording 27 strikeouts against 16 walks. It remains to be seen whether he’ll return to starting upon his return to the minors.
- With several starters nearing returns, the Mets may again have a bit of extra rotation depth. That will likely force righty Robert Gsellman to the pen — and possibly, into quite a prominent role there. As Kevin Kernan of the New York Post writes, some within the Mets organization believe Gsellman’s stuff and attitude make him a good fit for the closer’s role. Addison Reed is currently filling in for the injured Jeurys Familia in the ninth.
Comments
suddendepth
Send Herrera too. Two peas in a pod right now! Both have options. Both are playing with zero confidence right now. The body language is blatantly horrible for both. They look lost.
jorleeduf
The thing that I don’t think the young Phillies players understand is that you need to make contact to hit homeruns. Ichiro Suzuki is considered one of the greatest players of all time. He barely hits any homeruns. Even a .280 batting average with 3 homeruns is much better than a .220 batting average with 20 homeruns. Hitting a homerun makes you seem good for a minute, but at the end of the game would you rather go 1 for 4 with a homerun or go 3 for 4 with 2 singles and a double?
SuperSinker
Have you done the math to figure out whether .220 with 20 bombs is worse than .280 with 3 bombs? There are several scenarios the first player is a more productive hitter.
thegreatcerealfamine
Most would say 1-4 with the dinger. Unfortunately it’s part of the three true outcomes philosophy that’s flooded the sport!
myaccount
OPS gets a player paid, not batting average.
padresfan
Capps will probably have to redevelop his delivery
Hop and skip will never be again
MLB targeted him