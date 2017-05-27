NL Notes: Pirates, Mets, Cubs, Brewers

In welcome news, the Pirates have announced that right-hander Jameson Taillon will begin a rehab assignment at Double-A on Sunday, which should put him in position to return to the majors by late June. The 25-year-old Taillon underwent surgery for testicular cancer on May 8 and was cleared to resume baseball activities less than two weeks later.
- Mets ownership has given no indication that manager Terry Collins is in danger of losing his job, but the skipper does have critics within the front office, reports Marc Carig of Newsday. After back-to-back playoff seasons – including a World Series berth in 2015 – injury-plagued New York has gotten off to a 20-26 start this year and Collins’ bullpen management “has left some Mets officials fuming” along the way, writes Carig. However, Collins has the full support of owner Fred Wilpon, according to Carig, and could survive the season. The 68-year-old Collins became the longest-tenured manager in Mets history last week, having taken the reins back in 2011. He’s in the final year of his contract.
- The Cubs have relegated left fielder Kyle Schwarber to a platoon role for the time being, meaning the lefty-swinger won’t face southpaws, manager Joe Maddon told reporters Friday (via Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune). “If he’s not swinging the bat well against righties, it’s a bad assumption he’s going to do well against lefties,” said Maddon, who sat Schwarber against Dodgers lefty Alex Wood on Friday. “I’m just putting him in a deeper hole by throwing him out there just based on really bad logic.” The powerful Schwarber, 24, entered the season with no shortage of hype after missing nearly all of last year with torn knee ligaments, but he has stumbled to a .183/.303/.356 line in 188 plate appearances (.147/.310/.265 in 42 tries versus lefties).
- Brewers first baseman Eric Thames has already been tested for performance-enhancing drugs at least five times this year, but the league isn’t conspiring against the slugger, writes FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal. Rather, drug testing has gone up across the majors thanks to the new collective bargaining agreement, which likely explains Thames’ regular tests, posits Rosenthal. Thames was also tested “frequently” as a superstar with the Korea Baseball Organization from 2014-16, but there’s no account of a failed test there or with the Brewers, sources told Rosenthal.
fbf923
Great news about Taillon.
formerdraftpick
Legal question. Is it harassment if they keep approaching Thames for drug testing?
chri
I’m guessing all contracts must have a disclaimer protecting MLB from this.
WAH1447
He probably doesn’t care either since he is clean
chri
Terry Collins is brain dead when it comes to managing a bullpen.
Case in point last night:
Mets are up 8-1 late in the bottom of the 8th inning. Who is warming up in the bullpen. None other than Jerry Blevins (who leads relievers in appearances) and then proceeds to use Fernando Salas up 7 runs with two outs to get (who is 9th in MLB in appearances).
I know guys like Neil Ramirez and Josh Smoker blow, but why are they on the roster if you don’t trust them to get two outs up 7.
There are many, many more examples I could give when it comes to Collins and his bullpen management but I may need a strong one afterwards.
HarveyD82
I hope Taillon doesn’t get busted for some type of steroid that may of helped him with his cancer. I’m wondering if the league office has approached his doctors or vice versa. only reason I mention is because of lance armstrong. different sport, different person, but cancer. yeah lance was busted, but I’m pulling for taillion hoping this goes away for him and he’s back on a mound….
davidcoonce74
There would be a therapeutic use exemption if that was the case; and not all steroids are the same at all. There are creams for, like, acne and skin conditions you can buy in the drugstore OTC that contain steroids, for example.
The Lance Armstrong case is way different. The steroid/blood doping/etc. was all part of his life well before the cancer. As Greg LeMond tells it, he was with Lance at the cancer clinic where Lance was getting his cancer diagnosis and treatment options, and the doctors had to ask him what medications and treatments he was on or had recently taken. So he had to admit it then to the doctors, the laundry list of things he had been putting in his body.
gozurman1
The steroids that my wife gets during chemo treatments is not to treat the cancer. It is to help lessen the side atects from taking the chemo drugs. Like the nausea and intense fatigue/weakness.. it does not help her run faster or throw harder. It only helps her to get up and walk across the room. Not thinking what he was given in treatment would get him suspended.